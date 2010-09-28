Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123810137, 9780123810144

Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes, Volume 11

1st Edition

Editors: Ales Iglic
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123810137
eBook ISBN: 9780123810144
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 2010
Page Count: 208
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
166.00
116.20
116.20
116.20
132.80
116.20
116.20
132.80
281.77
211.33
197.24
211.33
225.42
211.33
211.33
225.42
240.00
168.00
168.00
168.00
192.00
168.00
168.00
192.00
180.00
126.00
126.00
126.00
144.00
126.00
126.00
144.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
214.00
149.80
149.80
149.80
171.20
149.80
149.80
171.20
134.00
93.80
93.80
93.80
107.20
93.80
93.80
107.20
221.00
154.70
154.70
154.70
176.80
154.70
154.70
176.80
170.00
119.00
119.00
119.00
136.00
119.00
119.00
136.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Phospholipid demixing: molecular interpretation of lipid droplet biogenesis
    Jürgen Zanghellini, David Ruckerbauer, Florian Wodlei, Hans-Hennig von Grunberg, Christian Jungreuthmayer

  2. Voltage and current clamp methods for determination of planar lipid bilayer properties

    3. Peter Kramar, Damijan Miklavčič, Malgorzata Kotulska, Alenka Maček-Lebar

  3. Stable and reproducible bilayer lipid membranes based on silicon microfabrication techniques

    4. Ayumi Hirano-Iwata, Azusa Oshima, Yasuo Kimura and Michio Niwano

  4. Formation of planar lipid bilayer membranes and vesicles by using microfluidic technologies

    5. Shoji Takeuchi

  5. Spatial variation of permittivity near the charged membrane in contact with electrolyte solution

    6. Ekaterina Gongadze, Klemen Bohinc, Veronika Kralj-Iglič, Ursula van Rienen, Ales Iglič

  6. What is the difference between a supported and a free Bilayer? Insights from Molecular Modeling of different Scales

    7. Roland Faller and Chenyue Xing

  7. X-Ray and Neutron Scattering Studies of Lipid-Sterol Model Membranes

V.A. Raghunathan, Bibhu Ranjan Sarangi, and Sanat Karmakar

Description

Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes, Volume 11, includes invited chapters on a broad range of topics, covering both of the main arrangements of the reconstituted system, namely planar lipid bilayers and spherical liposomes. The invited authors present the latest results of their own research groups in this exciting multidisciplinary field. This volume addresses the broader goal with both systems, planar lipid bilayers and spherical liposomes, which is the further development of this interdisciplinary field worldwide.

Key Features

  • Incorporates contributions from newcomers and established and experienced researchers
  • Explores the planar lipid bilayer systems and spherical liposomes from both theoretical and experimental perspectives
  • Serves as an indispensable source of information for new scientists

Readership

Chemical Engineers, physical chemists, biologists and biochemists, biochemical engineers

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123810137
eBook ISBN:
9780123810144

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Ales Iglic

Ales Iglic Editor

Aleš Iglič received his B.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in physics and M.Sc. degree in biophysics from the Department of Physics, and the Ph.D. degree in electrical engineering from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering, all from the University of Ljubljana. He is a Full Professor and the Head of Laboratory of Biophysics of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering at University of Ljubljana. His main research interests are in electrostatics, mechanics and statistical physics of lipid nanostructures and biological membranes. He is devoted to higher education, basic research in biophysics and close contacts to clinical practice. Prof. Iglič was visiting scientist and professor at Åbo Academy University in Turku (Finland), Friedrich Schiller University in Jena (Germany) and Czech Technical University in Prague (Czech Republic). He established collaborations with researchers from different universities across the Europe, USA and India and was supervisor of many M.Sc., Ph.D. and postdoctoral students from Slovenia, Czech Republic, Poland, Iran, Bulgaria, Germany, India and Israel. Since 2009 is the editor of Elsevier book series »Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes« (APLBL).

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Electrical Engineering, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.