Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes, Volume 19
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
- Chapter One: Charged Particles can Mediate Attraction Between Equally Charged Membranes—Theoretical Study
- Abstract
- 1 Biological Systems in Electrolyte Solutions
- 2 Theoretical Basis
- 3 Theoretical Methods and Simulation
- 4 Application of Methods to Different Biological Systems
- 5 General Discussion
- 6 Conclusions
- Chapter Two: Cationic Liposomes as Model Nonviral Vectors for Pulmonary Delivery of DNA
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Viral Versus Nonviral Vectors of Genes
- 3 Cellular Uptake of Lipoplexes
- 4 Gene Therapy via Pulmonary Delivery
- 5 DNA Expression in the Lung
- 6 Factors Influencing Expression of Gene in the Lung Using Lipoplexes
- 7 Novel Strategies for Pulmonary Delivery of Genes
- 8 Conclusions
- Chapter Three: Giant Unilamellar Vesicles and Suspended Nanobilayers as Model Systems for Biophysical Research
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Giant Unilamellar Vesicles
- 3 Case Study: Nanobilayers on Glass Supports
- 4 Summary
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Hydrophobically Modified Chitosan: Solution Properties by Rheology and Light Scattering
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Experimental
- 3 Results and Discussion
- 4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Structural Transitions in Lipid Membranes: Mechanism for Cell-Penetrating Peptides
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Structure of Lipids
- 3 Polymorphism of Lipids in Aqueous Solution
- 4 Cubic Phases in Lipids
- 5 Characterization of Lipid Phases
- 6 Cell-Penetrating Peptides
- 7 Proposed Cellular Uptake Mechanisms
- 8 Experimental Methods
- 9 Peptide–Lipid Interactions
- 10 Conclusion
- Chapter Six: Biomimetic Liposome Model Systems to Study Cell Shape Control by the Cytoskeleton
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Creating Cell-Sized Liposomes Encapsulating Cytoskeletal Polymers
- 3 Toward Complex Cytoskeletal Model Systems
- 4 Conclusion and Perspective
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Seven: Role of Blood Sampling in Assessment of Concentration of Extracellular Nanovesicles in Isolates from Peripheral Blood
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Material and Methods
- 3 Theory
- 4 Experimental Results on the Free Flow
- 5 Discussion
- Index
Description
Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes volumes cover a broad range of topics, including main arrangements of the reconstituted system, namely planar lipid bilayers as well as spherical liposomes. The invited authors present the latest results of their own research groups in this exciting multidisciplinary field.
Key Features
- Incorporates contributions from newcomers and established and experienced researchers
- Explores the planar lipid bilayer systems and spherical liposomes from theoretical and experimental perspectives
- Serves as an indispensable source of information for new scientists
Readership
Chemical Engineers, physical chemists, biologists and biochemists, biochemical engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 206
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 25th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124186996
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124199606
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Aleš Iglič Serial Editor
Aleš Iglič received his B.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in physics and M.Sc. degree in biophysics from the Department of Physics, and the Ph.D. degree in electrical engineering from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering, all from the University of Ljubljana. He is a Full Professor and the Head of Laboratory of Biophysics of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering at University of Ljubljana. His main research interests are in electrostatics, mechanics and statistical physics of lipid nanostructures and biological membranes. He is devoted to higher education, basic research in biophysics and close contacts to clinical practice. Prof. Iglič was visiting scientist and professor at Åbo Academy University in Turku (Finland), Friedrich Schiller University in Jena (Germany) and Czech Technical University in Prague (Czech Republic). He established collaborations with researchers from different universities across the Europe, USA and India and was supervisor of many M.Sc., Ph.D. and postdoctoral students from Slovenia, Czech Republic, Poland, Iran, Bulgaria, Germany, India and Israel. Since 2009 is the editor of Elsevier book series »Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes« (APLBL).
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Electrical Engineering, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia
Chandrashekhar Kulkarni Serial Editor
Chandrashekhar V. Kulkarni received his PhD in Chemical Biology from University of London for which he was in receipt of a Marie Curie Early Stage Researcher Fellowship at Imperial College London (2005-2008). Earlier he completed his BSc (1999) and MSc (2001) in Chemistry from Shivaji University Kolhapur, India and started his research career at the National Chemical Laboratory Pune, India. He had a few postdoc stints at University of Graz-Austria, University of Bayreuth-Germany and University of Cambridge-UK during which he worked on a wide range of projects. In March 2013 Dr Kulkarni started ‘Lipid Nanostructures Group’ focussing on highly interdisciplinary and cutting-edge projects. Some of his research interests include complex biomembranes and biomolecule interactions, nanostructured lipid particles as carrier systems, and novel nano-bio-applications of lipid nanostructures. Dr Kulkarni joined the editorial board of APLBL in early 2013 and later as an editor of this book series.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Central Lancashire, UK