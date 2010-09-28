Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes, Volume 11
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
- Phospholipid demixing: molecular interpretation of lipid droplet biogenesis
Jürgen Zanghellini, David Ruckerbauer, Florian Wodlei, Hans-Hennig von Grunberg, Christian Jungreuthmayer
- Voltage and current clamp methods for determination of planar lipid bilayer properties
- Stable and reproducible bilayer lipid membranes based on silicon microfabrication techniques
- Formation of planar lipid bilayer membranes and vesicles by using microfluidic technologies
- Spatial variation of permittivity near the charged membrane in contact with electrolyte solution
- What is the difference between a supported and a free Bilayer? Insights from Molecular Modeling of different Scales
- X-Ray and Neutron Scattering Studies of Lipid-Sterol Model Membranes
Peter Kramar, Damijan Miklavčič, Malgorzata Kotulska, Alenka Maček-Lebar
Ayumi Hirano-Iwata, Azusa Oshima, Yasuo Kimura and Michio Niwano
Shoji Takeuchi
Ekaterina Gongadze, Klemen Bohinc, Veronika Kralj-Iglič, Ursula van Rienen, Ales Iglič
Roland Faller and Chenyue Xing
V.A. Raghunathan, Bibhu Ranjan Sarangi, and Sanat Karmakar
Description
Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes, Volume 11, includes invited chapters on a broad range of topics, covering both of the main arrangements of the reconstituted system, namely planar lipid bilayers and spherical liposomes. The invited authors present the latest results of their own research groups in this exciting multidisciplinary field. This volume addresses the broader goal with both systems, planar lipid bilayers and spherical liposomes, which is the further development of this interdisciplinary field worldwide.
Key Features
- Incorporates contributions from newcomers and established and experienced researchers
- Explores the planar lipid bilayer systems and spherical liposomes from both theoretical and experimental perspectives
- Serves as an indispensable source of information for new scientists
Readership
Chemical Engineers, physical chemists, biologists and biochemists, biochemical engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 28th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123810137
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123810144
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Aleš Iglič
Aleš Iglič received his B.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in physics and M.Sc. degree in biophysics from the Department of Physics, and the Ph.D. degree in electrical engineering from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering, all from the University of Ljubljana. He is a Full Professor and the Head of Laboratory of Biophysics of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering at University of Ljubljana. His main research interests are in electrostatics, mechanics and statistical physics of lipid nanostructures and biological membranes. He is devoted to higher education, basic research in biophysics and close contacts to clinical practice. Prof. Iglič was visiting scientist and professor at Åbo Academy University in Turku (Finland), Friedrich Schiller University in Jena (Germany) and Czech Technical University in Prague (Czech Republic). He established collaborations with researchers from different universities across the Europe, USA and India and was supervisor of many M.Sc., Ph.D. and postdoctoral students from Slovenia, Czech Republic, Poland, Iran, Bulgaria, Germany, India and Israel. Since 2009 is the editor of Elsevier book series »Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes« (APLBL).
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Electrical Engineering, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.