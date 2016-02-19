Advances in Physiology, Biochemistry, and Function V4
1st Edition
Description
The Testis: Advances in Physiology, Biochemistry, and Function, Volume IV, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in the physiology, biochemistry, and function of the testis. This volume updates those areas of greatest research activity and introduces in a more complete manner those topics which have developed as subject areas in themselves. It includes a chapter on testicular steroidogenesis, which updates and expands the chapter appearing in Volume II. In addition, chapters on the role of FSH in the testis, the specialized (largely endocrine) functions of the Sertoli cells, and the entire account of the tubular hormone inhibin have all been extensions of material in the original chapter on testicular endocrinology. Similarly, separate chapters on blood flow in the testis, fluid secretion, and the blood-testis barrier all report data on subjects largely unsuspected when Volumes I-III were published.
Neither the first three volumes nor is the present one intended primarily for the nonprofessional biologist or the popular reader. The coverage should be most useful and informative to professional biologists. It is anticipated that this volume will also be of interest to advanced students of animal biology as an authoritative, comprehensive, and convenient review of significant recent information concerning the testis.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1 Testicular Development
I. Introduction
II. Structural Differentiation
III. Biochemical Differentiation
IV. Functions of the Developing Testis
V. Concluding Remarks
References
2 Blood Supply to the Testis and Its Role in Local Exchange and Transport of Hormones
I. General Introduction
II. Blood Supply to the Testis
III. Mechanisms for Local Exchange and Transport
References
3 Fluid Secretion
I. General Introduction
II. Lymph
III. Testicular Fluids
IV. Functional Evidence for a Blood-Testis Barrier
V. Origin of Fluid Secretion
VI. General Conclusions
References
4 The Blood-Testis Barrier
I. Introduction
II. Survey of Tissue Permeability Barriers
III. Evidence for a Barrier in the Testis
IV. Anatomy of the Blood-Testis Barrier
V. Significance of the Blood-Testis Barrier
VI. Factors Influencing Permeability
VII. Conclusions
References
5 Mechanisms of Action of Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH)
I. Introduction
II. The Sertoli Cell as the Primary Target of FSH
III. Membrane Receptors for FSH
IV. Effects on Cyclic Nucleotide Metabolism
V. Stimulation of Translation and Transcription
VI. Alteration of Sertoli Cell Morphology
VII. Effects on DNA Synthesis
VIII. Changes in Sertoli Cell Steroid Metabolism
IX. Modulation of Androgen-Binding Protein Activity
X. Concluding Remarks
References
6 Inhibin
I. Introduction
II. The Pituitary and Germinal Cell Destruction
III. Utilization Hypothesis
IV. Is Inhibin a Steroid?
V. Methods of Assay for Inhibin
VI. Sources of Inhibin
VII. Chemical Characteristics of Inhibin
VIII. Biological Significance of Inhibin
References
7 Testicular Steroidogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Comparative Aspects of Testicular Steroidogenesis
III. Steroidogenic Reactions of Mammalian Testes
IV. Biosynthesis of Testicular Steroids
V. Regulation of Testicular Steroidogenesis
References
8 Prostaglandins
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence and Distribution in Male Reproductive Tract
III. Mechanisms for the Synthesis of Prostaglandins
IV. Control of Prostaglandin Synthesis
V. Prostaglandins and Testicular Response to Injurious Agents
VI. Roles of Prostaglandins in the Testis
VII. Deleterious Effects of Prostaglandins on the Testis
VIII. Mechanism of Action of Prostaglandins and Conclusions
References
9 Biogenic Amines
I. Introduction
II. Endogenous Amines
III. Testicular Monoamine Oxidase Activity
IV. Testicular Disorders
V. Testis and MAO Inhibition
VI. Exogenous Amines and Testicular Function
VII. Effects of Stress on the Testis
VIII. Indirect Effect of Amines on the Testis
IX. Summary
References
10 The Interstitial Tissue of the Testis
I. Introduction
II. Technical Advances in Cytology
III. The Interstitial Tissue
IV. Role of the Cells of the Interstitium in Steroid Production
V. Effect of Hormones on the Cytology of Leydig Cells
VI. Summary
References
11 The Sertoli Cells
I. Introduction
II. Morphological Characteristics
III. Functional Features
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
12 Enzyme Markers of Testicular Function
I. Introduction
II. Markers of Germinal Cell Maturation
III. Sertoli Cell Markers
IV. Testicular Enzymes in Steroidogenesis
References
13 Testicular Lipids
I. Introduction
II. Lipid and Fatty Acid Composition
III. Lipid and Fatty Acid Metabolism
IV. Lipids of the Sperm
V. Role of Lipids in Reproduction
VI. Conclusion
References
14 Mediastinum Testis
I. Introduction
II. Anatomy
III. Effect of Age
References
15 The Rete Testis
I. Introduction
II. Anatomy of the Rete Testis
III. Histochemistry of the Rete Testis
IV. Functional Significance of the Rete Testis
V. Summarizing Comment
References
16 The Cremasteric Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Anatomical Considerations
III. The Fasciomuscular Pump
IV. The Tubovalvular Antireflux Mechanism
V. The Role of the Cremasteric Muscle in Varicocelogenesis
VI. The Role of the Cremasteric Muscle in Thermoregulation of the Testicle
VII. The Cremasterico-Darto-Venous Complex
References
17 Autoimmune Reactions in the Testis
I. Introduction
II. Studies on Sperm-Specific Antigens
III. Studies on the Pathogenesis of Experimental Allergic Orchitis (EAO)
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
18 Temperature and Seasonal Influences
I. Introduction
II. Temperature
III. Seasonal Rhythms
IV. Conclusions
References
19 Aging and the Testis
I. Introduction
II. Human Testis Morphology
III. Non-Human Testis
IV. Human Testis Steroidogenesis
V. Non-Human Testis Steroidogenesis
VI. General Remarks
References
20 The Influence of Cadmium on the Testis
I. Introduction
II. Protective Mechanisms
III. Cadmium Distribution in the Body
IV. Influence of Cadmium on Metabolism
V. Influence of Cadmium on the Physiology of the Testis
VI. Influences on the Pituitary
VII. Changes with Cryptorchidism
VIII. Genetic Influence in Response to Cadmium
IX. Cadmium and Castration
X. Site of Action
References
21 Effects of Environmental Agents on Male Reproduction
I. Introduction
II. Synthetic Organic Insecticides
III. Herbicides, Fungicides, Acaricides, and Fumigants
IV. Food Additives and Contaminants
V. Industrial Chemicals and Air Pollutants
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
22 Pharmacological Agents and Male Fertility
I. Introduction
II. Antispermatogenic Agents
III. Prevention of Fertilizing Capacity
IV. Induction of Altered Endocrine Balances
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 662
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323143745