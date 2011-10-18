Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123860477, 9780123860484

Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry, Volume 45

1st Edition

Editors: John Richard
eBook ISBN: 9780123860484
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123860477
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th October 2011
Page Count: 272
Price includes VAT/GST

Table of Contents

  • Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry
  • Editor’s Preface
  • Contributors to Volume 45
  • Kinetically and thermodynamically controlled syntheses of covalent molecular capsules
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Methods
    • 3 Summary
  • The generation and reactions of quinone methides
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Generation of quinone methides by photochemical reactions
    • 3 Generation of quinone methides by heterolytic bond cleavage
    • 4 Generation of quinone methides by unmasking a quinone oxygen
    • 5 Generation of quinone methides by nucleophilic aromatic substitution of water at carbocations
    • 6 Generation of quinone methides by oxidation of phenols
    • 7 Generation of quinone methides by reductive elimination reactions of quinones
    • 8 Other pathways for generation of quinone methides
    • 9 Structure–reactivity studies on nucleophile addition to quinone methides
    • 10 O-Alkylation and O-protonation of the quinone oxygen: reactivity effects
    • 11 O-Protonation of the quinone oxygen: stability effects
    • 12 O-Alkylation and O-protonation of the quinone methide oxygen: effect on intrinsic reaction barriers
    • 13 O-Alkylation of the quinone methide oxygen: effect on Hammett reaction constants
    • 14 ortho-Quinone and ortho-thioquinone methides
    • 15 The di--CF3-substituted quinone methide
  • Structure–property relationships for metal-free organic magnetic materials
    • 1 Scope and limitations of this chapter
    • 2 Some important basics of organic radicals as spin bearing building blocks
    • 3 Skill sets for basic magnetostructural analysis
    • 4 Organic building blocks for magnetism – design of high-spin organic molecules
    • 5 Magnetism as a consequence of exchange interactions between spin units
    • 6 Assembly of organic spin units into polyspin oligomers and polymers
    • 7 Magnetic materials composed of organic molecular spin units – a brief overview
    • 8 Organic radical magnetic materials lacking directional crystal assembly functionality
    • 9 Assembly of radicals by phenolic hydrogen bonding
    • 10 Assembly of hydrogen-bonded heterospin dyads
    • 11 Assembly of radicals by benzimidazole hydrogen bonding
    • 12 Conclusion
  • No barrier theory and the origins of the intrinsic barrier
    • 1 History of the idea
    • 2 N-Dimensional reaction coordinate diagrams
    • 3 Energies of the corner species
    • 4 Assumptions behind No Barrier Theory
    • 5 Current range of reactions that can be treated by NBT
    • 6 Problems remaining
  • Author Index
  • Cumulative Index of Authors
  • Cumulative Index of Titles
  • Subject Index

Description

Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry provides the chemical community with authoritative and critical assessments of the many aspects of physical organic chemistry. The field is a rapidly developing one, with results and methodologies finding application from biology to solid state physics.

Key Features

  • Reviews the application of quantitative and mathematical methods towards understanding chemical problems
  • Covers organic, organometallic, bioorganic, enzymes and materials topics

Readership

For those interested in the relationship between the structure and function of organic compounds and includes physical and theoretical chemists as well as organic and bioorganic chemists

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123860484
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123860477

About the Editors

John Richard Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, University of Buffalo, NY, U.S.A.

