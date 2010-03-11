Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123815248, 9780123815255

Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry, Volume 44

1st Edition

Editors: John Richard
eBook ISBN: 9780123815255
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123815248
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th March 2010
Page Count: 452
Table of Contents

  1. Kinetic medium effects on organic reactions in aqueous colloidal solutions
  2. Photoremovable Protecting Groups Based on Photoenolization
  3. The Chemistry of Reactive Radical Intermediates in Combustion and the Atmosphere
  4. Stable Carbocations and Onium Ions from Polycondensed Aromatic and Heteroaromatic Compounds as Models for Biological Electrophiles and DNA-Transalkylating Agents
  5. Structural and Biological Impact of Radical Addition Reactions with DNA Nucleobases.
  6. Recent Studies of Persistent Carbodications

Description

Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry provides the chemical community with authoritative and critical assessments of the many aspects of physical organic chemistry. The field is a rapidly developing one, with results and methodologies finding application from biology to solid state physics.

Key Features

  • Reviews the application of quantitative and mathematical methods towards understanding chemical problems
  • Covers organic, organometallic, bioorganic, enzymes and materials topics

Readership

For those interested in the relationship between the structure and function of organic compounds and includes physical and theoretical chemists as well as organic and bioorganic chemists

Details

No. of pages:
452
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123815255
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123815248

About the Editors

John Richard Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, University of Buffalo, NY, U.S.A.

