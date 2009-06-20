Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry, Volume 43
1st Edition
Editors: John Richard
Table of Contents
- Kinetic medium effects on organic reactions in aqueous colloidal solutions
- Photoremovable Protecting Groups Based on Photoenolization
- The Chemistry of Reactive Radical Intermediates in Combustion and the Atmosphere
- Stable Carbocations and Onium Ions from Polycondensed Aromatic and Heteroaromatic Compounds as Models for Biological Electrophiles and DNA-Transalkylating Agents
- Structural and Biological Impact of Radical Addition Reactions with DNA Nucleobases.
- Recent Studies of Persistent Carbodications
Description
Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry provides the chemical community with authoritative and critical assessments of the many aspects of physical organic chemistry. The field is a rapidly developing one, with results and methodologies finding application from biology to solid state physics.
Key Features
- Reviews the application of quantitative and mathematical methods towards understanding chemical problems
* Covers organic, organometallic, bioorganic, enzymes and materials topics
Readership
For those interested in the relationship between the structure and function of organic compounds and includes physical and theoretical chemists as well as organic and bioorganic chemists
Details
About the Editors
John Richard Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Buffalo, NY, U.S.A.
