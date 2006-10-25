Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry, Volume 41
1st Edition
Editors: John Richard
eBook ISBN: 9780123973450
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120335411
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th October 2006
Page Count: 410
Table of Contents
- The Interpretation and Mechanistic
Significance of Activation Volumes for
Organometallic Reactions (R. van Eldik, C. Hubbard).
- Mechanisms for Catalysis by Small Molecule Analogs of Metalloprotein Active Sites (L. Berreau).
- Electron Transfer Reactions within Sigma and Pi-bridged Nitrogen-centered Intervalence Radical Ions (S. Nelsen).
- Using Kinetic Isotope Effects to Determine the Structure of the Transition States for Sn2 Reactions (K. Westaway).
- Mechanism for Nucleophilic Aliphatic Substitution at Glycosides (N. Horenstein).
- Effect of Enzyme Enzymatic Eynamics on Catalytic Activity (S. Schwartz).
Description
Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry provides the chemical community with authoritative and critical assessments of the many aspects of physical organic chemistry. The field is a rapidly developing one, with results and methodologies finding application from biology to solid state physics.
Key Features
- Reviews the application of quantitative and mathematical methods towards understanding chemical problems
- Multidisciplinary volumes cover organic, organometallic, bioorganic, enzymes and materials topics
Readership
For those interested in the relationship between the structure and function of organic compounds and includes physical and theoretical chemists as well as organic and bioorganic chemists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 25th October 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123973450
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120335411
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
John Richard Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Buffalo, NY, U.S.A.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.