Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120335411, 9780123973450

Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry, Volume 41

1st Edition

Editors: John Richard
eBook ISBN: 9780123973450
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120335411
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th October 2006
Page Count: 410
Price includes VAT/GST

Table of Contents

  1. The Interpretation and Mechanistic Significance of Activation Volumes for Organometallic Reactions (R. van Eldik, C. Hubbard).
  2. Mechanisms for Catalysis by Small Molecule Analogs of Metalloprotein Active Sites (L. Berreau).
  3. Electron Transfer Reactions within Sigma and Pi-bridged Nitrogen-centered Intervalence Radical Ions (S. Nelsen).
  4. Using Kinetic Isotope Effects to Determine the Structure of the Transition States for Sn2 Reactions (K. Westaway).
  5. Mechanism for Nucleophilic Aliphatic Substitution at Glycosides (N. Horenstein).
  6. Effect of Enzyme Enzymatic Eynamics on Catalytic Activity (S. Schwartz).

Description

Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry provides the chemical community with authoritative and critical assessments of the many aspects of physical organic chemistry. The field is a rapidly developing one, with results and methodologies finding application from biology to solid state physics.

Key Features

  • Reviews the application of quantitative and mathematical methods towards understanding chemical problems
  • Multidisciplinary volumes cover organic, organometallic, bioorganic, enzymes and materials topics

Readership

For those interested in the relationship between the structure and function of organic compounds and includes physical and theoretical chemists as well as organic and bioorganic chemists

Details

No. of pages:
410
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123973450
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120335411

About the Editors

John Richard Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, University of Buffalo, NY, U.S.A.

