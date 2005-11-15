Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120335404, 9780080458199

Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry, Volume 40

1st Edition

Editors: John Richard
eBook ISBN: 9780080458199
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120335404
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th November 2005
Page Count: 346
Table of Contents

Preface (J.P. Richard).

Carbenes Generated within Cyclodextrins and Zeolites (U.H. Brinker, M.G. Rosenberg).
Mechanistic Studies on Enzyme-Catalyzed Phosphoryl Transfer (A. Hengge).

Finite Assemblies in the Organic Solid State: Towards Engineering Properties of Solids (T.D. Hamilton, L.R. MacGillivray).

The Physical Organic Chemistry of Very High-Spin Polyradicals (A. Rajca).
Computer Simulation of Enzyme Catalysis and its Relationship to Physical Organic Chemistry (A. Warshel et al.).

Mechanisms of Hydrolysis and Rearrangements of Arene Epoxides (D. Whelan).

Description

Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry provides the chemical community with authoritative and critical assessments of the many aspects of physical organic chemistry. The field is a rapidly developing one, with results and methodologies finding applications from biology to solid state physics.

This text is ideal for those interested in the relationship between the structure and function of organic compounds, including physical and theoretical chemists as well as organic and bioorganic chemists.

Readership

For those interested in the relationship between the structure and function of organic compounds and includes physical and theoretical chemists as well as organic and bioorganic chemists

Details

No. of pages:
346
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080458199
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120335404

About the Editors

John Richard Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, University of Buffalo, NY, U.S.A.

