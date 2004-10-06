Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120335398, 9780080471860

Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry, Volume 39

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: John Richard
eBook ISBN: 9780080471860
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120335398
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th October 2004
Page Count: 326
Table of Contents

Preface (J.P. Richard).

Dynamics for the Reactions of Ion Pair Intermediates of Solvolysis (J.P. Richard et al.).
Isotope Effects and Quantum Tunneling in Enzyme-catalyzedHydrogen Transfer. Part I. The Experimental Basis (F.E. Romesberg, R.L. Schowen).
One-and Two-electron Oxidations and Reductions of Organoselenium and Organotellurium Compounds (M.R. Detty, M.E. Logan).
Chiral Clusters in the Gas Phase (M. Speranza).

Description

Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry provides the chemical community with authoritative and critical assessments of the many aspects of physical organic chemistry. The field is a rapidly developing one, with results and methodologies finding application from biology to solid state physics.

Readership

For those interested in the relationship between the structure and function of organic compounds and includes physical and theoretical chemists as well as organic and bioorganic chemists.

