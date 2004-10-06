Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry, Volume 39
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface (J.P. Richard).
Dynamics for the Reactions of Ion Pair Intermediates of Solvolysis (J.P. Richard et al.).
Isotope Effects and Quantum Tunneling in Enzyme-catalyzedHydrogen Transfer. Part I. The Experimental Basis (F.E. Romesberg, R.L. Schowen).
One-and Two-electron Oxidations and Reductions of Organoselenium and Organotellurium Compounds (M.R. Detty, M.E. Logan).
Chiral Clusters in the Gas Phase (M. Speranza).
Description
Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry provides the chemical community with authoritative and critical assessments of the many aspects of physical organic chemistry. The field is a rapidly developing one, with results and methodologies finding application from biology to solid state physics.
Readership
For those interested in the relationship between the structure and function of organic compounds and includes physical and theoretical chemists as well as organic and bioorganic chemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 6th October 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080471860
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120335398
About the Serial Volume Editors
John Richard Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Buffalo, NY, U.S.A.