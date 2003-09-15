Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry, Volume 38
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Kendall N. Houk at Age 60 (W. Borden). Structure and Reactivity of Hydrocarbon Radical Cations (O. Wiest et al). Orbital Interactions and Long-Range Electron Transfer (M. Paddon-Row). Charge distribution and Charge Separation in Radical Rearrangement Reactions (H. Zipse). Computational Studies of Alkene Oxidation Reactions by Metal-Oxo Compunds (T. Strassner). Solvent Effects Reaction Coordinates and Reorganization Energies on Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions in Aqueous Solution (J. Gao et al). Computational Studies on the Mechanism of Orotidine Monophosphate Decaboxyylase (J.K.L. Rutgers, D.J. Tantillo).
Description
Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry provides the chemical community with authoritative and critical assessments of the many aspects of physical organic chemistry. The field is a rapidly developing one, with results and methodologies finding application from biology to solid state physics.
Readership
Physical chemists, organic chemists, solid state chemists and crystallographers
