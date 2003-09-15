Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120335381, 9780080916088

Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry, Volume 38

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: John Richard
eBook ISBN: 9780080916088
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120335381
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th September 2003
Page Count: 252
Table of Contents

Kendall N. Houk at Age 60 (W. Borden). Structure and Reactivity of Hydrocarbon Radical Cations (O. Wiest et al). Orbital Interactions and Long-Range Electron Transfer (M. Paddon-Row). Charge distribution and Charge Separation in Radical Rearrangement Reactions (H. Zipse). Computational Studies of Alkene Oxidation Reactions by Metal-Oxo Compunds (T. Strassner). Solvent Effects Reaction Coordinates and Reorganization Energies on Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions in Aqueous Solution (J. Gao et al). Computational Studies on the Mechanism of Orotidine Monophosphate Decaboxyylase (J.K.L. Rutgers, D.J. Tantillo).

Description

Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry provides the chemical community with authoritative and critical assessments of the many aspects of physical organic chemistry. The field is a rapidly developing one, with results and methodologies finding application from biology to solid state physics.

Key Features

  • Once again providing the chemical community with authorititative and critical assessments of the many aspects of Physical Organic Chemistry
  • High quality dedinitive contributions from renowned experts in the field of physical organic chemistry
  • Comprehensive subject and citation index

Readership

Physical chemists, organic chemists, solid state chemists and crystallographers

Details

No. of pages:
252
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080916088
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120335381

About the Serial Volume Editors

John Richard Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, University of Buffalo, NY, U.S.A.

