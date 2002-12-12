Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120335374, 9780080916071

Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry, Volume 37

1st Edition

Editors: John Richard
Serial Editors: Thomas Tidwell
eBook ISBN: 9780080916071
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120335374
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th December 2002
Page Count: 373
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
17500.00
14875.00
253.59
215.55
175.00
148.75
290.00
246.50
220.00
187.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction.

Quantitative thermodynamic criteria of stability in the gas phase. Definitions and experimental techniques. The specific case of carbocations.

Theoretical calculations.

Uncertainties.

Thermodynamics and structure of selected species. Carbocations C1 to C4. Aliphatic carbocations with more than five carbon atoms. Cyclic species without formal systems. Cyclopropyl-substituted carbonations. Secondary and tertiary carbocations derived from cage hydrocarbons. Carbenium ions with formal systems. Two-electron aromatic and homoaromatic ions. Six-electron aromatic ions. Phenyl-substituted carbocations.

Solution reactivity. Thermodynamic properties. Reaction kinetics.

Description

Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry provides the chemical community with authoritative and critical assessments of the many aspects of physical organic chemistry. The field is a fast developing one, with results and methodologies finding application from biology to solid state physics.

This latest volume deals comprehensively with investigations that can be traced back to the birth of the field but which are still proving critical to the understanding of the stability of organic molecules and the mechanisms for their reactions.

Key Features

  • Volume 37 of this hugely successful Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry series
  • Comprehensive review articles covering various topics of interest within the physical organic chemistry field

Readership

For organic and physical chemists and biochemists.

Details

No. of pages:
373
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080916071
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120335374

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

John Richard Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, University of Buffalo, NY, U.S.A.

About the Serial Editors

Thomas Tidwell Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.