Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry, Volume 37
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction.
Quantitative thermodynamic criteria of stability in the gas phase. Definitions and experimental techniques. The specific case of carbocations.
Theoretical calculations.
Uncertainties.
Thermodynamics and structure of selected species. Carbocations C1 to C4. Aliphatic carbocations with more than five carbon atoms. Cyclic species without formal systems. Cyclopropyl-substituted carbonations. Secondary and tertiary carbocations derived from cage hydrocarbons. Carbenium ions with formal systems. Two-electron aromatic and homoaromatic ions. Six-electron aromatic ions. Phenyl-substituted carbocations.
Solution reactivity. Thermodynamic properties. Reaction kinetics.
Description
Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry provides the chemical community with authoritative and critical assessments of the many aspects of physical organic chemistry. The field is a fast developing one, with results and methodologies finding application from biology to solid state physics.
This latest volume deals comprehensively with investigations that can be traced back to the birth of the field but which are still proving critical to the understanding of the stability of organic molecules and the mechanisms for their reactions.
Key Features
- Volume 37 of this hugely successful Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry series
- Comprehensive review articles covering various topics of interest within the physical organic chemistry field
Readership
For organic and physical chemists and biochemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 373
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 12th December 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080916071
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120335374
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
John Richard Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Buffalo, NY, U.S.A.
About the Serial Editors
Thomas Tidwell Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada