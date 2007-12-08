Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry, Volume 42
1st Edition
Editors: John Richard
eBook ISBN: 9780080554853
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th December 2007
Page Count: 382
Table of Contents
- Cycloaromatization Reactions: The Testing Ground for Theory and Experiment (Igor V. Alabugin)
- The interplay Between Experiment and Theory: Computational NMR spectroscopy of carbocations (Hans-Ullrich Siehl)
- Dynamics of Guest Binding to Supramolecular Systems: Techniques and Selected Examples (Cornelia Bohne)
- Mechanisms of Oxygenations in Zeolites (Edward Clennan`)
- Metal catalyzed alcoholysis reactions of carboxylate and organophosphorus esters (R. Stan Brown)
- N-Acyloxy-N-alkoxyamides — Structure, roperties, Reactivity and Biological Activity (Stephen A. Glover)
Description
Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry provides the chemical community with authoritative and critical assessments of the many aspects of physical organic chemistry. The field is a rapidly developing one, with results and methodologies finding application from biology to solid state physics.
Key Features
- Reviews the application of quantitative and mathematical methods towards understanding chemical problems
- Multidisciplinary volumes cover organic, organometallic, bioorganic, enzymes and materials topics
Readership
For those interested in the relationship between the structure and function of organic compounds and includes physical and theoretical chemists as well as organic and bioorganic chemists
About the Editors
John Richard Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Buffalo, NY, U.S.A.
