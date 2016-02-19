Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120335275, 9780080581668

Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry, Volume 27

1st Edition

Serial Editors: D. Bethell
eBook ISBN: 9780080581668
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd November 1991
Page Count: 320
Table of Contents

A. Williams, Effective Charge and Transition-State Structure in Solution. I. Lee, Cross-interaction Constants and Transition-state Structure in Solution. C.F. Bernasconi, The Principle of Non-perfect Synchronization. R. Ta-Shma and Zvi Rappoport, Solvent-induced Changes in the Selectivity of Solvolyses in Aqueous Alcohols and Related Mixtures. Author Index. Cumulative Index of Authors. Cumulative Index of Titles.

Description

This series, established by Victor Gold in 1963, presents substantial and authoritative reviews of areas of chemistry in which quantitative methods are used in the study of the structures of organic compounds and their relation to physical and chemical properties. Organometallic compounds are included, and relevant aspects of physical, theoretical, inorganic, and biological chemistry are incorporated in reviews where appropriate.

Readership

Physical chemists, organic chemists, solid state scientists, and crystallographers.

