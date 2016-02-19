Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry, Volume 27
1st Edition
A. Williams, Effective Charge and Transition-State Structure in Solution. I. Lee, Cross-interaction Constants and Transition-state Structure in Solution. C.F. Bernasconi, The Principle of Non-perfect Synchronization. R. Ta-Shma and Zvi Rappoport, Solvent-induced Changes in the Selectivity of Solvolyses in Aqueous Alcohols and Related Mixtures. Author Index. Cumulative Index of Authors. Cumulative Index of Titles.
This series, established by Victor Gold in 1963, presents substantial and authoritative reviews of areas of chemistry in which quantitative methods are used in the study of the structures of organic compounds and their relation to physical and chemical properties. Organometallic compounds are included, and relevant aspects of physical, theoretical, inorganic, and biological chemistry are incorporated in reviews where appropriate.
Physical chemists, organic chemists, solid state scientists, and crystallographers.
- 320
- English
- © Academic Press 1991
- 22nd November 1991
- Academic Press
- 9780080581668
D. Bethell Serial Editor
The Robert Robinson Laboratories, University of Liverpool, U.K.