Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120335268, 9780080581651

Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry, Volume 26

1st Edition

Serial Editors: D. Bethell
eBook ISBN: 9780080581651
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1991
Page Count: 432
Table of Contents

J.-M. Sav*aeeant, Single Electron Transfer and Nucleophile Substitution. R. Sustmann and H.-G. Korth, The Captodative Effect. H. Iwamura, High Spin Organic Molecules and Spin Alignment in Organic Molecular Assemblies. F. Hibbert and J. Emsley, Hydrogen Bonding and Chemical Reactivity.

Description

This series, established by Victor Gold in 1963, presents substantial and authoritative reviews of areas of chemistry in which quantitative methods are used in the study of the structures of organic compounds and their relation to physical and chemical properties.**Physical organic chemistry is viewed as a particular approach to scientific inquiry rather than a further intellectual specialization. Organometallic compounds are included, and relevant aspects of physical, theoretical, inorganic, and biological chemistry are incorporated in reviews where appropriate.

Readership

Physical and organic chemists.

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080581651

About the Serial Editors

D. Bethell Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Robert Robinson Laboratories, University of Liverpool, U.K.

