Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry APL - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120335169, 9780080581552

Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry APL, Volume 16

1st Edition

Serial Editors: V. Gold D. Bethell
eBook ISBN: 9780080581552
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th January 1979
Page Count: 284
No. of pages:
284
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080581552

About the Serial Editors

V. Gold Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, King’s College, University of London

D. Bethell Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Robert Robinson Laboratories, University of Liverpool, U.K.

