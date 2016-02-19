Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry APL - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120335114, 9780080581507

Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry APL, Volume 11

1st Edition

Serial Editors: V. Gold
eBook ISBN: 9780080581507
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 410
Details

No. of pages:
410
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080581507

Department of Chemistry, King’s College, University of London

