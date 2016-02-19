Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry APL, Volume 11
1st Edition
Serial Editors: V. Gold
eBook ISBN: 9780080581507
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 410
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080581507
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
V. Gold Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, King’s College, University of London
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.