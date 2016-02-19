Advances in Pharmacology, Volume 5
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Silvio Garattini Parkhurst Shore
eBook ISBN: 9780080580951
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 317
Details
- No. of pages:
- 317
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080580951
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Silvio Garattini Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Pharmacology, University of Milan, Milan, Italy
Parkhurst Shore Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmacology The University of Texas, Southwestern Medical School Dallas, Texas
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.