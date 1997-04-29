Advances in Pharmacology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120329403, 9780080581316

Advances in Pharmacology, Volume 39

1st Edition

Serial Editors: J. August M. Anders Ferid Murad Joseph Coyle
eBook ISBN: 9780080581316
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th April 1997
Page Count: 505
Table of Contents

W. Smalley and R. DuBois, Colorectal Cancer and Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs.

S. Ross, MMTV and the Immune System.

C. Taylor, Sodium Channels and Therapy of Central Nervous System Diseases.

J. Cornejo, R. Winn, and J. Harlan, Anti-Adhesion Therapy.

C. Kauffman and P. Carver, Use of Azoles for Systemic Antifungal Therapy.

L. Colquhoun and J. Patrick, Pharmacology of Neuronal Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor Subtypes.

R. Ye and F.Boulay, Structure and Function of Leukocyte Chemoattractant Receptors.

J. Willerson, Pharmacologic Approaches to Reperfusion Injury.

J. Keiser, Restenosis: Is There a Pharmacologic Fix in the Pipeline?

J. Brundege and T. Dunwiddie, The Role of Adenosine as a Modulator of Synaptic Activity in the Central Nervous System.

R. Ellis and K. Brown, Combination Vaccines.

M. Garcia, Pharmacology of Potassium Channels. Chapter References. Subject Index.

Description

Each volume of Advances in Pharmacology provides a rich collection of reviews on timely topics. Emphasis is placed on the molecular bases of drug action, both applied and experimental.

Readership

Students and researchers in pharmacology, biochemistry, and other biomedical disciplines. Academic neurologists, neuroscientists, and immunologists.

505
English
© Academic Press 1997
Academic Press
9780080581316

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Recommended not only to pharmacologists but also to all those in related disciplines." @source:--NATURE @qu:"The works do represent an extensive compilation of recent data by outstanding researchers in this area. They are generally scientifically excellent, the bibliographies are good, and the individual reports are clear, concise, and extremely well illustrated." @source:--H.E. Kaufmann in CHEMOTHERAPY @qu:"Superb reading material." @source:--JOURNAL OF PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES

J. August Serial Editor

John Hopkins University; Department of Pharmacology, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.

M. Anders Serial Editor

University of Rochester; Department of Pharmacology, New York, U.S.A.

Ferid Murad Serial Editor

Ferid Murad was born in Whiting, Indiana. Working concurrently on an M.D. and Ph.D. in Pharmacology, Dr. Murad graduated with both degrees from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, in 1965. His many honors include the Alfred S. Maschke Award for Clinical Excellence from Case Western Reserve University in 1965. He has held several distinguished positions, including Acting Chairman in the Department of Medicine and Acting Division Chief, Division of Respiratory Medicine at Stanford University. He currently is CEO and President of Molecular Geriatrics Corporation in Lake Bluff, Illinois. Dr. Murad is married and has five children.

University of Texas Medical School, Houston, U.S.A.

Joseph Coyle Serial Editor

Joseph T. Coyle, McLean Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Belmont, Massachusetts, USA

McLean Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Belmont, Massachusetts, USA

