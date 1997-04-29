Advances in Pharmacology, Volume 39
1st Edition
Table of Contents
W. Smalley and R. DuBois, Colorectal Cancer and Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs.
S. Ross, MMTV and the Immune System.
C. Taylor, Sodium Channels and Therapy of Central Nervous System Diseases.
J. Cornejo, R. Winn, and J. Harlan, Anti-Adhesion Therapy.
C. Kauffman and P. Carver, Use of Azoles for Systemic Antifungal Therapy.
L. Colquhoun and J. Patrick, Pharmacology of Neuronal Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor Subtypes.
R. Ye and F.Boulay, Structure and Function of Leukocyte Chemoattractant Receptors.
J. Willerson, Pharmacologic Approaches to Reperfusion Injury.
J. Keiser, Restenosis: Is There a Pharmacologic Fix in the Pipeline?
J. Brundege and T. Dunwiddie, The Role of Adenosine as a Modulator of Synaptic Activity in the Central Nervous System.
R. Ellis and K. Brown, Combination Vaccines.
M. Garcia, Pharmacology of Potassium Channels. Chapter References. Subject Index.
Description
Each volume of Advances in Pharmacology provides a rich collection of reviews on timely topics. Emphasis is placed on the molecular bases of drug action, both applied and experimental.
Readership
Students and researchers in pharmacology, biochemistry, and other biomedical disciplines. Academic neurologists, neuroscientists, and immunologists.
- 505
- English
- © Academic Press 1997
- 29th April 1997
- Academic Press
- 9780080581316
J. August Serial Editor
John Hopkins University; Department of Pharmacology, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.
M. Anders Serial Editor
University of Rochester; Department of Pharmacology, New York, U.S.A.
Ferid Murad Serial Editor
Ferid Murad was born in Whiting, Indiana. Working concurrently on an M.D. and Ph.D. in Pharmacology, Dr. Murad graduated with both degrees from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, in 1965. His many honors include the Alfred S. Maschke Award for Clinical Excellence from Case Western Reserve University in 1965. He has held several distinguished positions, including Acting Chairman in the Department of Medicine and Acting Division Chief, Division of Respiratory Medicine at Stanford University. He currently is CEO and President of Molecular Geriatrics Corporation in Lake Bluff, Illinois. Dr. Murad is married and has five children.
University of Texas Medical School, Houston, U.S.A.
Joseph Coyle Serial Editor
Joseph T. Coyle, McLean Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Belmont, Massachusetts, USA
McLean Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Belmont, Massachusetts, USA