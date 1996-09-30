Advances in Pharmacology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120329380, 9780080581293

Advances in Pharmacology, Volume 37

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: J. August M. Anders Ferid Murad Joseph Coyle
eBook ISBN: 9780080581293
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120329380
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th September 1996
Page Count: 426
Table of Contents

M. Dumont and S. Lemaire, Opioid and Nonopioid Cardiovascular Effects of Dynorphins.

G.M. Jonakait, Cytokines in Neuronal Development.

M.B. Robinson and L.A. Dowd, Heterogeneity and Functional Properties of Subtypes of Sodium-Dependent Glutamate Transporters in the Mammalian Central Nervous System.

K.K.W. Wang and P.-W. Yuen, Development and Therapeutic Potential of Calpain Inhibitors.

J.D. Brioni, M.W. Decker, J.P. Sullivan, and S.P. Arneric, The Pharmacology of (-)-Nicotine and Novel Cholinergic Channel Modulators.

J.A. Aberg and W.G. Powderly, Cryptococcosis.

J.N. Cumming, P. Ploypradith, and G.H. Posner, Antimalarial Activity of Artemisinin (Qinghaosu) and Related Trioxanes: Mechanism(s) of Action.

M.C. Kowala, The Role of Endothelin in the Pathogenesis of Atherosclerosis.

V.K. Gribkoff, J.E. Starrett, Jr., and S.I. Dworetzky, The Pharmacology and Molecular Biology of Large-Conductance Calcium-Activated (BK) Potassium Channels.

L.J. Rodriguez, J.H. Rex, and E.J. Anaissie, Update on Invasive Candidiasis. Chapter References. Subject Index.

Description

Each volume of Advances in Pharmacology provides a rich collection of reviews on timely topics. Emphasis is placed on the molecular bases of drug action, both applied and experimental.

Readership

Pharmacologists, immunologists, neuroscientists, and biochemists.

@from:Praise for the Serial @qu:"Recommended not only to pharmacologists but also to all those in related disciplines." @source:--NATURE @qu:"Superb reading material." @source:--JOURNAL OF PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES @qu:"The works do represent an extensive compilation of recent data by outstanding researchers in this area. They are generally scientifically excellent, the bibliographies are good, and the individual reports are clear, concise, and extremely well illustrated." @source:--H.E. Kaufmann in CHEMOTHERAPY

About the Serial Volume Editors

J. August Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

John Hopkins University; Department of Pharmacology, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.

M. Anders Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rochester; Department of Pharmacology, New York, U.S.A.

Ferid Murad Serial Volume Editor

Ferid Murad was born in Whiting, Indiana. Working concurrently on an M.D. and Ph.D. in Pharmacology, Dr. Murad graduated with both degrees from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, in 1965. His many honors include the Alfred S. Maschke Award for Clinical Excellence from Case Western Reserve University in 1965. He has held several distinguished positions, including Acting Chairman in the Department of Medicine and Acting Division Chief, Division of Respiratory Medicine at Stanford University. He currently is CEO and President of Molecular Geriatrics Corporation in Lake Bluff, Illinois. Dr. Murad is married and has five children.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas Medical School, Houston, U.S.A.

Joseph Coyle Serial Volume Editor

Joseph T. Coyle, McLean Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Belmont, Massachusetts, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

McLean Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Belmont, Massachusetts, USA

