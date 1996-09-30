Advances in Pharmacology, Volume 37

M. Dumont and S. Lemaire, Opioid and Nonopioid Cardiovascular Effects of Dynorphins.

G.M. Jonakait, Cytokines in Neuronal Development.

M.B. Robinson and L.A. Dowd, Heterogeneity and Functional Properties of Subtypes of Sodium-Dependent Glutamate Transporters in the Mammalian Central Nervous System.

K.K.W. Wang and P.-W. Yuen, Development and Therapeutic Potential of Calpain Inhibitors.

J.D. Brioni, M.W. Decker, J.P. Sullivan, and S.P. Arneric, The Pharmacology of (-)-Nicotine and Novel Cholinergic Channel Modulators.

J.A. Aberg and W.G. Powderly, Cryptococcosis.

J.N. Cumming, P. Ploypradith, and G.H. Posner, Antimalarial Activity of Artemisinin (Qinghaosu) and Related Trioxanes: Mechanism(s) of Action.

M.C. Kowala, The Role of Endothelin in the Pathogenesis of Atherosclerosis.

V.K. Gribkoff, J.E. Starrett, Jr., and S.I. Dworetzky, The Pharmacology and Molecular Biology of Large-Conductance Calcium-Activated (BK) Potassium Channels.

L.J. Rodriguez, J.H. Rex, and E.J. Anaissie, Update on Invasive Candidiasis. Chapter References. Subject Index.