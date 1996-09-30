Advances in Pharmacology, Volume 37
1st Edition
M. Dumont and S. Lemaire, Opioid and Nonopioid Cardiovascular Effects of Dynorphins.
G.M. Jonakait, Cytokines in Neuronal Development.
M.B. Robinson and L.A. Dowd, Heterogeneity and Functional Properties of Subtypes of Sodium-Dependent Glutamate Transporters in the Mammalian Central Nervous System.
K.K.W. Wang and P.-W. Yuen, Development and Therapeutic Potential of Calpain Inhibitors.
J.D. Brioni, M.W. Decker, J.P. Sullivan, and S.P. Arneric, The Pharmacology of (-)-Nicotine and Novel Cholinergic Channel Modulators.
J.A. Aberg and W.G. Powderly, Cryptococcosis.
J.N. Cumming, P. Ploypradith, and G.H. Posner, Antimalarial Activity of Artemisinin (Qinghaosu) and Related Trioxanes: Mechanism(s) of Action.
M.C. Kowala, The Role of Endothelin in the Pathogenesis of Atherosclerosis.
V.K. Gribkoff, J.E. Starrett, Jr., and S.I. Dworetzky, The Pharmacology and Molecular Biology of Large-Conductance Calcium-Activated (BK) Potassium Channels.
L.J. Rodriguez, J.H. Rex, and E.J. Anaissie, Update on Invasive Candidiasis. Chapter References. Subject Index.
Each volume of Advances in Pharmacology provides a rich collection of reviews on timely topics. Emphasis is placed on the molecular bases of drug action, both applied and experimental.
Pharmacologists, immunologists, neuroscientists, and biochemists.
- 426
- English
- © Academic Press 1996
- 30th September 1996
- Academic Press
- 9780080581293
- 9780120329380
@from:Praise for the Serial @qu:"Recommended not only to pharmacologists but also to all those in related disciplines." @source:--NATURE @qu:"Superb reading material." @source:--JOURNAL OF PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES @qu:"The works do represent an extensive compilation of recent data by outstanding researchers in this area. They are generally scientifically excellent, the bibliographies are good, and the individual reports are clear, concise, and extremely well illustrated." @source:--H.E. Kaufmann in CHEMOTHERAPY
J. August Serial Volume Editor
John Hopkins University; Department of Pharmacology, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.
M. Anders Serial Volume Editor
University of Rochester; Department of Pharmacology, New York, U.S.A.
Ferid Murad Serial Volume Editor
Ferid Murad was born in Whiting, Indiana. Working concurrently on an M.D. and Ph.D. in Pharmacology, Dr. Murad graduated with both degrees from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, in 1965. His many honors include the Alfred S. Maschke Award for Clinical Excellence from Case Western Reserve University in 1965. He has held several distinguished positions, including Acting Chairman in the Department of Medicine and Acting Division Chief, Division of Respiratory Medicine at Stanford University. He currently is CEO and President of Molecular Geriatrics Corporation in Lake Bluff, Illinois. Dr. Murad is married and has five children.
University of Texas Medical School, Houston, U.S.A.
Joseph Coyle Serial Volume Editor
Joseph T. Coyle, McLean Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Belmont, Massachusetts, USA
McLean Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Belmont, Massachusetts, USA