Advances in Pharmacology, Volume 33
1st Edition
T.J. Opgenorth, Endothelin Receptor Antagonism.
V. Sorrentino, The Ryanodine Receptor Family of Intracellular Calcium Release Channels.
G.J. Moore, J.R. Smith, B.W. Baylis, and J. Matsoukas, Design and Pharmacology of Peptide Mimetics.
T.B. Campbell and B.A. Sullenger, Alternative Approaches for the Application of Ribozymes as Gene Therapies for Retroviral Infections.
K.K. Wu, Inducible Cyclooxygenase and Nitric Oxide Synthase.
A.G. Stewart, P.R. Tomlinson, and J.W. Wilson, Regulation of Airway Wall Remodeling: Prospects for the Development of Novel Antiasthma Drugs.
L. Adorini, J.-C. Guery, and S. Trembleau, Advances in Selective Immunosuppression.
J.G. Jurcic, P.C. Caron, and D.A.Scheinberg, Monoclonal Antibody Therapy of Leukemia and Lymphoma.
H.R. Naik, G. Kalemkerian, and K.J. Pienta, 4-Hydroxyphenylretinamide in the Chemoprevention of Cancer.
I. Hellstrom, K.E. Hellstrom, C.B. Siegall, and P.A. Trail, Immunoconjugates and Immunotoxins for Therapy of Carcinomas.
W.G. Rice and J.P. Bader, Discovery and in Vitro Development of AIDS Antiviral Drugs as Biopharmaceuticals. Chapter References. Subject Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.
Each volume of Advances in Pharmacology provides a rich collection of reviews on timely topics. Emphasis is placed on the molecular bases of drug action, both applied and experimental.
Researchers, technicians, and graduate students in pharmacology, immunology, neuroscience, and biochemistry.
- No. of pages:
- 461
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 11th September 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080581255
@from:Praise for the Serial @qu:"The book provides superb reading material which chemists and pharmacologists interested in the area of chemotherapy will surely enjoy reading." @source:--JOURNAL OF PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES
J. August Serial Volume Editor
John Hopkins University; Department of Pharmacology, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.
M. Anders Serial Volume Editor
University of Rochester; Department of Pharmacology, New York, U.S.A.
Ferid Murad Serial Volume Editor
Ferid Murad was born in Whiting, Indiana. Working concurrently on an M.D. and Ph.D. in Pharmacology, Dr. Murad graduated with both degrees from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, in 1965. His many honors include the Alfred S. Maschke Award for Clinical Excellence from Case Western Reserve University in 1965. He has held several distinguished positions, including Acting Chairman in the Department of Medicine and Acting Division Chief, Division of Respiratory Medicine at Stanford University. He currently is CEO and President of Molecular Geriatrics Corporation in Lake Bluff, Illinois. Dr. Murad is married and has five children.
University of Texas Medical School, Houston, U.S.A.
Joseph Coyle Serial Volume Editor
Joseph T. Coyle, McLean Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Belmont, Massachusetts, USA
McLean Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Belmont, Massachusetts, USA