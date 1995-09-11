Advances in Pharmacology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120329342, 9780080581255

Advances in Pharmacology, Volume 33

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: J. August M. Anders Ferid Murad Joseph Coyle
eBook ISBN: 9780080581255
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th September 1995
Page Count: 461
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
241.00
204.85
21800.00
18530.00
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

T.J. Opgenorth, Endothelin Receptor Antagonism.

V. Sorrentino, The Ryanodine Receptor Family of Intracellular Calcium Release Channels.

G.J. Moore, J.R. Smith, B.W. Baylis, and J. Matsoukas, Design and Pharmacology of Peptide Mimetics.

T.B. Campbell and B.A. Sullenger, Alternative Approaches for the Application of Ribozymes as Gene Therapies for Retroviral Infections.

K.K. Wu, Inducible Cyclooxygenase and Nitric Oxide Synthase.

A.G. Stewart, P.R. Tomlinson, and J.W. Wilson, Regulation of Airway Wall Remodeling: Prospects for the Development of Novel Antiasthma Drugs.

L. Adorini, J.-C. Guery, and S. Trembleau, Advances in Selective Immunosuppression.

J.G. Jurcic, P.C. Caron, and D.A.Scheinberg, Monoclonal Antibody Therapy of Leukemia and Lymphoma.

H.R. Naik, G. Kalemkerian, and K.J. Pienta, 4-Hydroxyphenylretinamide in the Chemoprevention of Cancer.

I. Hellstrom, K.E. Hellstrom, C.B. Siegall, and P.A. Trail, Immunoconjugates and Immunotoxins for Therapy of Carcinomas.

W.G. Rice and J.P. Bader, Discovery and in Vitro Development of AIDS Antiviral Drugs as Biopharmaceuticals. Chapter References. Subject Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.

Description

Each volume of Advances in Pharmacology provides a rich collection of reviews on timely topics. Emphasis is placed on the molecular bases of drug action, both applied and experimental.

Readership

Researchers, technicians, and graduate students in pharmacology, immunology, neuroscience, and biochemistry.

Details

No. of pages:
461
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080581255

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Serial @qu:"The book provides superb reading material which chemists and pharmacologists interested in the area of chemotherapy will surely enjoy reading." @source:--JOURNAL OF PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

J. August Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

John Hopkins University; Department of Pharmacology, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.

M. Anders Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rochester; Department of Pharmacology, New York, U.S.A.

Ferid Murad Serial Volume Editor

Ferid Murad was born in Whiting, Indiana. Working concurrently on an M.D. and Ph.D. in Pharmacology, Dr. Murad graduated with both degrees from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, in 1965. His many honors include the Alfred S. Maschke Award for Clinical Excellence from Case Western Reserve University in 1965. He has held several distinguished positions, including Acting Chairman in the Department of Medicine and Acting Division Chief, Division of Respiratory Medicine at Stanford University. He currently is CEO and President of Molecular Geriatrics Corporation in Lake Bluff, Illinois. Dr. Murad is married and has five children.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas Medical School, Houston, U.S.A.

Joseph Coyle Serial Volume Editor

Joseph T. Coyle, McLean Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Belmont, Massachusetts, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

McLean Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Belmont, Massachusetts, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.