Advances in Pharmacology, Volume 28

Table of Contents
C.F. Bennett and S.T. Crooke, Regulation of Endothelial Cell Adhesion Molecule Expression with Antisense Oligonucleotides.
C. Thiemermann, The Role of Arginine: Nitric Oxide Pathway in Circulatory Shock.
M. Koltai, P. Guinot, D. Hosford, and P.G. Braquet, Platelet-Activating Factor Antagonists: Scientific Background and Possible Clinical Applications.
A.W. Grasso and G.Y. Wu, Therapeutic Implications of Delivery and Expression of Foreign Genes in Hepatocytes.
R.J. Kreitman and I. Pastan, Recombinant Toxins.
E.D. Hall, J.M. McCall, and E.D. Means, Therapeutic Potential of the Lazaroids (21-Aminosteroids) in Acute CNS Trauma, Ischemia, and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage.
K.K. Griendling, B. Lassegue, R.W. Alexander, and T.J. Murphy, Angiotensin II Receptor Pharmacology.
P.A. Lartey, H.N. Nellens, and S.K. Tanaka, New Developments in Macrolides: Structures, Antibacterial, and Prokinetic Activities. Subject Index.
Each volume of Advances in Pharmacology provides a rich collection of reviews on timely topics. Emphasis is placed on the molecular basis of drug action, both applied and experimental.
Pharmacologists, toxicologists, and neuroscientists.
- 361
- English
- © Academic Press 1994
- 19th May 1994
- Academic Press
- 9780080581194
- 9780120329281
@from:Praise for the Serial @qu:"The book provides superb reading material which chemists and pharmacologists interested in the area of chemotherapy will surely enjoy reading." @source:--JOURNAL OF PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES
J. August Serial Volume Editor
John Hopkins University; Department of Pharmacology, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.
M. Anders Serial Volume Editor
University of Rochester; Department of Pharmacology, New York, U.S.A.
Ferid Murad Serial Volume Editor
Ferid Murad was born in Whiting, Indiana. Working concurrently on an M.D. and Ph.D. in Pharmacology, Dr. Murad graduated with both degrees from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, in 1965. His many honors include the Alfred S. Maschke Award for Clinical Excellence from Case Western Reserve University in 1965. He has held several distinguished positions, including Acting Chairman in the Department of Medicine and Acting Division Chief, Division of Respiratory Medicine at Stanford University. He currently is CEO and President of Molecular Geriatrics Corporation in Lake Bluff, Illinois. Dr. Murad is married and has five children.
University of Texas Medical School, Houston, U.S.A.
Joseph Coyle Serial Volume Editor
Joseph T. Coyle, McLean Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Belmont, Massachusetts, USA
McLean Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Belmont, Massachusetts, USA