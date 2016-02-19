Advances in Pharmacology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120329281, 9780080581194

Advances in Pharmacology, Volume 28

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: J. August M. Anders Ferid Murad Joseph Coyle
eBook ISBN: 9780080581194
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120329281
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th May 1994
Page Count: 361
Table of Contents

C.F. Bennett and S.T. Crooke, Regulation of Endothelial Cell Adhesion Molecule Expression with Antisense Oligonucleotides.

C. Thiemermann, The Role of Arginine: Nitric Oxide Pathway in Circulatory Shock.

M. Koltai, P. Guinot, D. Hosford, and P.G. Braquet, Platelet-Activating Factor Antagonists: Scientific Background and Possible Clinical Applications.

A.W. Grasso and G.Y. Wu, Therapeutic Implications of Delivery and Expression of Foreign Genes in Hepatocytes.

R.J. Kreitman and I. Pastan, Recombinant Toxins.

E.D. Hall, J.M. McCall, and E.D. Means, Therapeutic Potential of the Lazaroids (21-Aminosteroids) in Acute CNS Trauma, Ischemia, and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage.

K.K. Griendling, B. Lassegue, R.W. Alexander, and T.J. Murphy, Angiotensin II Receptor Pharmacology.

P.A. Lartey, H.N. Nellens, and S.K. Tanaka, New Developments in Macrolides: Structures, Antibacterial, and Prokinetic Activities. Subject Index.

Description

Each volume of Advances in Pharmacology provides a rich collection of reviews on timely topics. Emphasis is placed on the molecular basis of drug action, both applied and experimental.

Readership

Pharmacologists, toxicologists, and neuroscientists.

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Serial @qu:"The book provides superb reading material which chemists and pharmacologists interested in the area of chemotherapy will surely enjoy reading." @source:--JOURNAL OF PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES

About the Serial Volume Editors

J. August Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

John Hopkins University; Department of Pharmacology, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.

M. Anders Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rochester; Department of Pharmacology, New York, U.S.A.

Ferid Murad Serial Volume Editor

Ferid Murad was born in Whiting, Indiana. Working concurrently on an M.D. and Ph.D. in Pharmacology, Dr. Murad graduated with both degrees from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, in 1965. His many honors include the Alfred S. Maschke Award for Clinical Excellence from Case Western Reserve University in 1965. He has held several distinguished positions, including Acting Chairman in the Department of Medicine and Acting Division Chief, Division of Respiratory Medicine at Stanford University. He currently is CEO and President of Molecular Geriatrics Corporation in Lake Bluff, Illinois. Dr. Murad is married and has five children.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas Medical School, Houston, U.S.A.

Joseph Coyle Serial Volume Editor

Joseph T. Coyle, McLean Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Belmont, Massachusetts, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

McLean Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Belmont, Massachusetts, USA

