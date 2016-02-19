Advances in Pharmacology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120329236, 9780080581149

Advances in Pharmacology, Volume 23

1st Edition

Serial Editors: J. Thomas August M. Anders Ferid Murad
eBook ISBN: 9780080581149
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th January 1992
Page Count: 344
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
241.00
204.85
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080581149

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

J. Thomas August Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pharmacology, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland

M. Anders Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rochester; Department of Pharmacology, New York, U.S.A.

Ferid Murad Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Pharmaceutical Products Division, Abbott Laboratories, Abhott Park, Illinois

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.