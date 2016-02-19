Advances in Pharmacology, Volume 22
1st Edition
Serial Editors: J. Thomas August M. Anders Ferid Murad
eBook ISBN: 9780080581132
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1991
Page Count: 373
Details
- No. of pages:
- 373
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th October 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080581132
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
J. Thomas August Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmacology, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland
M. Anders Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Rochester; Department of Pharmacology, New York, U.S.A.
Ferid Murad Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Pharmaceutical Products Division, Abbott Laboratories, Abhott Park, Illinois
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.