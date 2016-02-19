Advances in Pharmacology and Chemotherapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120329182, 9780080581095

Advances in Pharmacology and Chemotherapy, Volume 18

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Silvio Garattini A. Goldin F. Hawking Irwin J. Kopin
eBook ISBN: 9780080581095
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1981
Page Count: 356
No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080581095

Serial Editors

Silvio Garattini

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Pharmacology, University of Milan, Milan, Italy

A. Goldin

Affiliations and Expertise

National Cancer Institute Bethesda, Maryland

F. Hawking

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Research Centre, Harrow, Middlesex, England

Irwin J. Kopin

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute of Mental Health, Bethesda, Maryland

