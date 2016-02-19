Advances in Pharmacology and Chemotherapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120329076, 9780080580982

Advances in Pharmacology and Chemotherapy, Volume 7

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Silvio Garattini F. Hawking A. Goldin A. Goldin
eBook ISBN: 9780080580982
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st January 1970
Page Count: 438
Details

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Silvio Garattini Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Pharmacology, University of Milan, Milan, Italy

F. Hawking Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute for Medical Research London, England

A. Goldin Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Cancer Institute Bethesda, Maryland

A. Goldin Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Cancer Institute Bethesda, Maryland

