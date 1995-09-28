Advances in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Volume 7
1st Edition
Table of Contents
R.C. Rowe and R.J. Roberts, The Mechanical Properties of Powders.
A. Urtti, Kinetic Aspects in the Design of Prolonged Action Ocular Drug Delivery Systems.
J.G. Nairn, Coacervation-Phase Separation Technology.
H.G. Kristensen, Particle Agglomeration. Subject Index.
Description
The seventh volume of Advances in Pharmaceutical Sciences heralds a welcome continuation of this well-respected series. Acknowledged experts provide comprehensive statements of current research and development in selected fields of pharmaceutical technology. This book will be of great value to those working in academia and the pharmaceutical industry.
Readership
Researchers in pharmacy/pharmacology and in the pharmaceutical industry.
About the Serial Volume Editors
David Ganderton Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
King's College, London, U.K.
Trevor Jones Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, London, U.K.
James McGinity Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Pharmacy, The University of Texas, Austin, U.S.A.