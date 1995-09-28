Advances in Pharmaceutical Sciences - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120323074, 9780080526843

Advances in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Volume 7

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: David Ganderton Trevor Jones James McGinity
eBook ISBN: 9780080526843
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120323074
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1995
Page Count: 278
Table of Contents

R.C. Rowe and R.J. Roberts, The Mechanical Properties of Powders.

A. Urtti, Kinetic Aspects in the Design of Prolonged Action Ocular Drug Delivery Systems.

J.G. Nairn, Coacervation-Phase Separation Technology.

H.G. Kristensen, Particle Agglomeration. Subject Index.

Description

The seventh volume of Advances in Pharmaceutical Sciences heralds a welcome continuation of this well-respected series. Acknowledged experts provide comprehensive statements of current research and development in selected fields of pharmaceutical technology. This book will be of great value to those working in academia and the pharmaceutical industry.

Readership

Researchers in pharmacy/pharmacology and in the pharmaceutical industry.

Details

No. of pages:
278
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080526843
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120323074

About the Serial Volume Editors

David Ganderton Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

King's College, London, U.K.

Trevor Jones Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, London, U.K.

James McGinity Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Pharmacy, The University of Texas, Austin, U.S.A.

