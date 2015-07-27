Advances in Pediatrics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323355421, 9780323355575

Advances in Pediatrics, Volume 2015

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Kappy
eBook ISBN: 9780323355575
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323355421
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th July 2015
Description

Advances in Pediatrics reviews the most current practices in pediatrics. A distinguished editorial board, headed by Dr.Michael Kappy, identifies key areas of major progress and controversy and invites expert pediatricians to contribute original articles devoted to these topics. These insightful overviews bring concepts to a clinical level and explore their everyday impact on patient care. Topics such as fetal diagnosis and surgical intervention, updates in pharmacology, and fatty liver disease are represented, highlighting the most current and relevant information in the field.

Details

About the Authors

Michael Kappy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, The Children's Hospital, Denver, Colorado

