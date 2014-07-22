Advances in Pediatrics
1st Edition
Authors: Michael Kappy
eBook ISBN: 9780323264624
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323264617
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd July 2014
Description
Each year, Advances in Pediatrics brings you the best current thinking from the preeminent practitioners in your field. A distinguished editorial board identifies current areas of major progress and controversy and invites specialists to contribute original articles on these topics. These insightful overviews bring concepts to a clinical level and explore their everyday impact on patient care.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 22nd July 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323264624
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323264617
About the Authors
Michael Kappy Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, The Children's Hospital, Denver, Colorado
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.