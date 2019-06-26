Advances in Pediatrics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323756297, 9780323756303

Advances in Pediatrics, Volume 66-1

1st Edition

Authors: Carol Berkowitz Surendra Varma Moira Szilagyi Edward Barksdale, Jr. Jane Carver Leslie Barton
eBook ISBN: 9780323756303
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th June 2019
Language:
English
© Elsevier 2019
Elsevier
9780323756303

About the Authors

Carol Berkowitz Author

Executive Vice Chair, Department of Pediatrics, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center; Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Torrance, California

Surendra Varma Author

Texas Tech University of Health Sciences

Moira Szilagyi Author

Edward Barksdale, Jr. Author

Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital

Jane Carver Author

Professor, Department of Pediatrics and Molecular Medicine, University of South Florida College of Medicine, Tampa, Florida

Leslie Barton Author

Professor Emerita, Department of Pediatrics, Steele Memorial Children’s Research Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona

