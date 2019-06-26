Advances in Pediatrics, Volume 66-1
1st Edition
Authors: Carol Berkowitz Surendra Varma Moira Szilagyi Edward Barksdale, Jr. Jane Carver Leslie Barton
eBook ISBN: 9780323756303
Imprint: Elsevier


Carol Berkowitz

Executive Vice Chair, Department of Pediatrics, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center; Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Torrance, California
Surendra Varma

Texas Tech University of Health Sciences
Moira Szilagyi
Edward Barksdale, Jr.

Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital
Jane Carver

Professor, Department of Pediatrics and Molecular Medicine, University of South Florida College of Medicine, Tampa, Florida
Leslie Barton

Professor Emerita, Department of Pediatrics, Steele Memorial Children’s Research Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona
