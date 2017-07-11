Advances in Pediatrics, Volume 2017

Advances in Pediatrics reviews the most current practices in pediatrics. A distinguished editorial board, led by Dr. Carol Berkowitz, identifies key areas of major progress and controversy and invites expert pediatricians to contribute original articles devoted to these topics. These insightful overviews bring concepts to a clinical level and explore their everyday impact on patient care. Topics such as fetal diagnosis and surgical intervention, updates in pharmacology, and fatty liver disease are represented, highlighting the most current and relevant information in the field.