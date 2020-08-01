Advances in Pediatrics, 2020, Volume 67-1

Each year, Advances in Pediatrics focuses on providing current clinical information on important topics in pediatrics. Dr. Carol Berkowitz and her editorial board, comprised of top experts in the field, have assembled authors to provide updates on the following topics: Evaluation and Management of Febrile Infants; Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Ultrasonography; The Patient-Centered Pediatric Emergency Department; Health Considerations of Refuge and Immigrant Children; Management of scoliosis; Health and Wellness for LGBTQ Youth; Sexually exploited children: recognizing and addressing; Movement disorders in children; Childhood trauma management in primary care; Feeding issues in young children; Physician Well-being and Burnout; New Molecular Methods for Diagnosing Infectious Diseases; Parental refusal: treatments, procedures and vaccines; Pediatric oncology in the ICU setting; Diaphragmatic hernia: Management and Outcomes; and Global Health and Pediatric Education: Opportunities and Challenges. Readers will come away with the clinical information that supplements their professional knowledge so they can make informed clinical decisions that improve patient outcomes.