Advances in Pediatrics, 2020, Volume 67-1
1st Edition
Description
Each year, Advances in Pediatrics focuses on providing current clinical information on important topics in pediatrics. Dr. Carol Berkowitz and her editorial board, comprised of top experts in the field, have assembled authors to provide updates on the following topics: Evaluation and Management of Febrile Infants; Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Ultrasonography; The Patient-Centered Pediatric Emergency Department; Health Considerations of Refuge and Immigrant Children; Management of scoliosis; Health and Wellness for LGBTQ Youth; Sexually exploited children: recognizing and addressing; Movement disorders in children; Childhood trauma management in primary care; Feeding issues in young children; Physician Well-being and Burnout; New Molecular Methods for Diagnosing Infectious Diseases; Parental refusal: treatments, procedures and vaccines; Pediatric oncology in the ICU setting; Diaphragmatic hernia: Management and Outcomes; and Global Health and Pediatric Education: Opportunities and Challenges. Readers will come away with the clinical information that supplements their professional knowledge so they can make informed clinical decisions that improve patient outcomes.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323722575
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323722629
About the Editor in Chief
Carol Berkowitz
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Vice Chair, Department of Pediatrics, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center; Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Torrance, California
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.