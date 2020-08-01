COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Advances in Pediatrics, 2020 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323722575, 9780323722629

Advances in Pediatrics, 2020, Volume 67-1

1st Edition

Editor in Chief: Carol Berkowitz
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323722575
eBook ISBN: 9780323722629
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2020
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Each year, Advances in Pediatrics focuses on providing current clinical information on important topics in pediatrics. Dr. Carol Berkowitz and her editorial board, comprised of top experts in the field, have assembled authors to provide updates on the following topics: Evaluation and Management of Febrile Infants; Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Ultrasonography; The Patient-Centered Pediatric Emergency Department; Health Considerations of Refuge and Immigrant Children; Management of scoliosis; Health and Wellness for LGBTQ Youth; Sexually exploited children: recognizing and addressing; Movement disorders in children; Childhood trauma management in primary care; Feeding issues in young children; Physician Well-being and Burnout; New Molecular Methods for Diagnosing Infectious Diseases; Parental refusal: treatments, procedures and vaccines; Pediatric oncology in the ICU setting; Diaphragmatic hernia: Management and Outcomes; and Global Health and Pediatric Education: Opportunities and Challenges. Readers will come away with the clinical information that supplements their professional knowledge so they can make informed clinical decisions that improve patient outcomes.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
1st August 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323722575
eBook ISBN:
9780323722629

About the Editor in Chief

Carol Berkowitz

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Vice Chair, Department of Pediatrics, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center; Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Torrance, California

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.