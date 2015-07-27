Advances in Pediatrics, 2015, Volume 2015
1st Edition
Authors: Michael Kappy
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323355421
eBook ISBN: 9780323355575
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th July 2015
Description
Advances in Pediatrics reviews the most current practices in pediatrics. A distinguished editorial board, headed by Dr.Michael Kappy, identifies key areas of major progress and controversy and invites expert pediatricians to contribute original articles devoted to these topics. These insightful overviews bring concepts to a clinical level and explore their everyday impact on patient care. Topics such as fetal diagnosis and surgical intervention, updates in pharmacology, and fatty liver disease are represented, highlighting the most current and relevant information in the field.
Details
About the Authors
Michael Kappy Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, The Children's Hospital, Denver, Colorado
