Advances in Pediatrics, 2014 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323264617, 9780323264624

Advances in Pediatrics, 2014

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Kappy
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323264617
eBook ISBN: 9780323264624
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd July 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Each year, Advances in Pediatrics brings you the best current thinking from the preeminent practitioners in your field. A distinguished editorial board identifies current areas of major progress and controversy and invites specialists to contribute original articles on these topics. These insightful overviews bring concepts to a clinical level and explore their everyday impact on patient care.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323264617
eBook ISBN:
9780323264624

About the Authors

Michael Kappy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, The Children's Hospital, Denver, Colorado

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.