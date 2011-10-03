Advances in Pediatric Thoracic Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455711512

Advances in Pediatric Thoracic Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 49-5

1st Edition

Authors: Edward Lee
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711512
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd October 2011
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Because of the number and variety of illnesses that can affect the pediatric respiratory system, being able to interpret thoracic images of children is important for the general radiologist.  This issue of Radiologic Clinics starts off with an overview of lung and pleural infections.  Reviews of small and large airway diseases are followed by separate articles on the uses of ultrasound, MR, and nuclear medicine to image pediatric patients.  Also included are articles on lung and vascular anomalies, thoracic trauma, and cardiac disease.  The issue is completed with articles on fetal lung imaging and radiation safety.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455711512

About the Authors

Edward Lee Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Thoracic Imaging Boston Children's Hospital Boston, MA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.