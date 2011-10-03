Advances in Pediatric Thoracic Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 49-5
1st Edition
Description
Because of the number and variety of illnesses that can affect the pediatric respiratory system, being able to interpret thoracic images of children is important for the general radiologist. This issue of Radiologic Clinics starts off with an overview of lung and pleural infections. Reviews of small and large airway diseases are followed by separate articles on the uses of ultrasound, MR, and nuclear medicine to image pediatric patients. Also included are articles on lung and vascular anomalies, thoracic trauma, and cardiac disease. The issue is completed with articles on fetal lung imaging and radiation safety.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 3rd October 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455711512
About the Authors
Edward Lee Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Thoracic Imaging Boston Children's Hospital Boston, MA