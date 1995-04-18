Advances in Particulate Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750691567, 9781483292250

Advances in Particulate Materials

1st Edition

Authors: A. Bose
eBook ISBN: 9781483292250
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 18th April 1995
Page Count: 422
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
165.00
140.25
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advances in Particulate Materials introduces the approaches and principles associated with basic powder production, and details the most critical, state-of-the-art advancements in the area of materials processing and particulate materials. As the demands of modern technology increase, particulate materials facilitates the production of numerous advanced materials that may be utilized in aerospace, automotive, defense, chemical, and medical industries.

Key Features

Provides in-depth coverage of some of the most exciting and crucial developments in the area of particulate materials Covers both processing and the materials aspect of some of the emerging areas of particulate materials.

Readership

Scientists and engineers engaged in the processing and testing of advanced materials.

Table of Contents

Summary and introduction; Chemical powder production approaches; Melt atomization; Mechanical alloying rapid solidification; Particulate injection moulding; Hot consolidation processes; Intermetallic compounds; Bio-Materials

Details

No. of pages:
422
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483292250

About the Author

A. Bose

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.