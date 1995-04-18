Advances in Particulate Materials
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Particulate Materials introduces the approaches and principles associated with basic powder production, and details the most critical, state-of-the-art advancements in the area of materials processing and particulate materials. As the demands of modern technology increase, particulate materials facilitates the production of numerous advanced materials that may be utilized in aerospace, automotive, defense, chemical, and medical industries.
Key Features
Provides in-depth coverage of some of the most exciting and crucial developments in the area of particulate materials Covers both processing and the materials aspect of some of the emerging areas of particulate materials.
Readership
Scientists and engineers engaged in the processing and testing of advanced materials.
Table of Contents
Summary and introduction; Chemical powder production approaches; Melt atomization; Mechanical alloying rapid solidification; Particulate injection moulding; Hot consolidation processes; Intermetallic compounds; Bio-Materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 422
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 18th April 1995
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292250