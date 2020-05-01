Advances in Parasitology, Volume 109
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- A perspective on the discovery of selected compounds with anthelmintic activity against the barber’s pole worm – where to from now?
2. Zoonotic transmission of intestinal parasites: implications for control and elimination
3. Taenia asiatica with a historical overview of taeniasis and cysticercosis
4. Advances on the use of automated image analysis of parasite larval assays
5. Elucidating the molecular and developmental biology of parasitic nematodes: moving to a multi-omics paradigm
Description
The Advances in Parasitology series includes medical studies of parasites of major influence, along with reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy and life history, all topics which help to shape current thinking and applications. This latest release includes chapters on the discovery of selected compounds with anthelmintic activity against the barber’s pole worm – where to from now?, zoonotic transmission of intestinal parasites: implications for control and elimination, taenia asiatica with a historical overview of taeniasis and cysticercosis, advances on the use of automated image analysis of parasite larval assays, and much more.
Key Features
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of parasitology
- Includes medical studies of parasites of major influence
- Features reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which help shape current thinking and applications
Readership
PhD students, professors, scientists, health workers, government officers, and policy makers at various levels
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128207505
About the Editors
David Rollinson
Professor David Rollinson is a Merit Research Scientist at the Natural History Museum in London, where he leads a research team in the Wolfson Wellcome Biomedical Laboratories and directs the WHO Collaborating Centre for schistosomiasis. He has had a long fascination with parasites and the diseases that they cause, this has involved him in many overseas projects especially in Africa. He is on the WHO Expert Advisory Panel of parasitic diseases, the editor of Advances in Parasitology and a former President of the World Federation of Parasitologists. His research group uses a multidisciplinary approach, which combines detailed molecular studies in the laboratory with ongoing collaborative studies in endemic areas of disease, to explore the intriguing world of parasites in order to help control and eliminate parasitic diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Natural History Museum, London, UK
Russell Stothard
Prof. Russell Stothard is Chair in Medical Parasitology at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, UK