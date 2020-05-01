Advances in Parasitology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128207505

Advances in Parasitology, Volume 109

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editors: David Rollinson Russell Stothard
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128207505
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st May 2020
Page Count: 300
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
323.59
275.05
160.00
136.00
231.00
196.35
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. A perspective on the discovery of selected compounds with anthelmintic activity against the barber’s pole worm – where to from now?
    2. Zoonotic transmission of intestinal parasites: implications for control and elimination
    3. Taenia asiatica with a historical overview of taeniasis and cysticercosis
    4. Advances on the use of automated image analysis of parasite larval assays
    5. Elucidating the molecular and developmental biology of parasitic nematodes: moving to a multi-omics paradigm

Description

The Advances in Parasitology series includes medical studies of parasites of major influence, along with reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy and life history, all topics which help to shape current thinking and applications. This latest release includes chapters on the discovery of selected compounds with anthelmintic activity against the barber’s pole worm – where to from now?, zoonotic transmission of intestinal parasites: implications for control and elimination, taenia asiatica with a historical overview of taeniasis and cysticercosis, advances on the use of automated image analysis of parasite larval assays, and much more.

Key Features

  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of parasitology
  • Includes medical studies of parasites of major influence
  • Features reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which help shape current thinking and applications

Readership

PhD students, professors, scientists, health workers, government officers, and policy makers at various levels

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st May 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128207505

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

David Rollinson

David Rollinson

Professor David Rollinson is a Merit Research Scientist at the Natural History Museum in London, where he leads a research team in the Wolfson Wellcome Biomedical Laboratories and directs the WHO Collaborating Centre for schistosomiasis. He has had a long fascination with parasites and the diseases that they cause, this has involved him in many overseas projects especially in Africa. He is on the WHO Expert Advisory Panel of parasitic diseases, the editor of Advances in Parasitology and a former President of the World Federation of Parasitologists. His research group uses a multidisciplinary approach, which combines detailed molecular studies in the laboratory with ongoing collaborative studies in endemic areas of disease, to explore the intriguing world of parasites in order to help control and eliminate parasitic diseases.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Natural History Museum, London, UK

Russell Stothard

Prof. Russell Stothard is Chair in Medical Parasitology at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.