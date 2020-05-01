Advances in Parasitology, Volume 109
1st Edition
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128207505
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st May 2020
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents
- A perspective on the discovery of selected compounds with anthelmintic activity against the barber’s pole worm – where to from now?
2. Zoonotic transmission of intestinal parasites: implications for control and elimination
3. Taenia asiatica with a historical overview of taeniasis and cysticercosis
4. Advances on the use of automated image analysis of parasite larval assays
5. Elucidating the molecular and developmental biology of parasitic nematodes: moving to a multi-omics paradigm
Description
Advances in Parasitology series includes medical studies of parasites of major influence, along with reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy and life history, all topics which help to shape current thinking and applications. This latest release includes chapters on zoonotic transmission of intestinal parasites, taenia asiatica, automated image analysis of parasite larval assays, and more.
Key Features
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of parasitology
- Includes medical studies of parasites of major influence
- Features reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which help to shape current thinking and applications
Readership
PhD students, professors, scientists, health workers, government officers, and policy makers at various levels
