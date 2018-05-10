Advances in Parasitology, Volume 100
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- An Important Milestone in Parasitology: Celebrating a Hundred Volumes of Advances in Parasitology
J. Russell Stothard and David Rollinson
2. Human Parasitology and Parasitic Diseases: Heading Towards 2050
Peter J. Hotez
3. Climate Change and the Neglected Tropical Diseases
Mark Booth
4. 100 Years of Mass Deworming Programmes: A Policy Perspective From the World Bank’s Disease Control Priorities Analyses
Donald A.P. Bundy, Laura J. Appleby, Mark Bradley, Kevin Croke, T. Deirdre Hollingsworth, Rachel Pullan, Hugo C. Turner and Nilanthi de Silva
5. Clonorchis sinensis and Clonorchiasis: The Relevance of Exploring Genetic Variation
Daxi Wang, Neil D. Young, Pasi K. Korhonen and Robin B. Gasser
6. Exploring Structural and Physical Properties of Schistosome Eggs: Potential Pathways for Novel Diagnostics?
Renata R.F. Candido, Alessandra L. Morassutti, Carlos Graeff-Teixeira, Timothy G. St. Pierre and Malcolm K. Jones
7. Parasite Dispersal From the Ornamental Goldfish Trade
Alejandro Trujillo-González, Joy A. Becker and Kate S. Hutson
Description
Advances in Parasitology, Volume 100, the latest in a series first published in 1963, contains comprehensive and up-to-date reviews on all areas of interest in contemporary parasitology. The series includes medical studies of parasites of major influence, along with reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which help to shape current thinking and applications. This new release includes sections on Human Parasitology and Parasitic Diseases: Heading Towards 2050, Environmental aspects, Structural and Physical Properties of Schistosome Eggs, and Interventions against parasitic diseases to safeguard childhood development.
Key Features
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of parasitology
- Includes medical studies of parasites of major influence, such as Plasmodium Falciparum and Trypanosomes
- Contains contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
- Features reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy and life history, which help to shape current thinking and applications
Readership
PhD students, professors, scientists, health workers, government officers, and policy makers at various levels
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 10th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128151709
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128151693
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
David Rollinson Series Editor
Professor David Rollinson is a Merit Research Scientist at the Natural History Museum in London, where he leads a research team in the Wolfson Wellcome Biomedical Laboratories and directs the WHO Collaborating Centre for schistosomiasis. He has had a long fascination with parasites and the diseases that they cause, this has involved him in many overseas projects especially in Africa. He is on the WHO Expert Advisory Panel of parasitic diseases, the editor of Advances in Parasitology and a former President of the World Federation of Parasitologists. His research group uses a multidisciplinary approach, which combines detailed molecular studies in the laboratory with ongoing collaborative studies in endemic areas of disease, to explore the intriguing world of parasites in order to help control and eliminate parasitic diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Natural History Museum, London, UK
Russell Stothard Series Editor
Prof. Russell Stothard is Chair in Medical Parasitology at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, UK