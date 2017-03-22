Advances in Parasitology, Volume 97
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One. Chagas Disease Diagnostic Applications: Present Knowledge and Future Steps
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Trypanosoma cruzi, an ‘all-wheel drive’ parasite
- 3. Diagnostic Applications for Chagas disease: Present Knowledge
- 4. Diagnostic Applications for Chagas Disease: Pending Issues
- 5. Diagnostic Applications for Chagas Disease: The Road Ahead
- 6. Concluding Remarks
Chapter Two. Host–Parasite Relationships and Life Histories of Trypanosomes in Australia
- 1. Parasite Diversity and Community Relationships
- 2. The History of Trypanosomes in Australia
- 3. Evolutionary Relationships of Australian Trypanosomes
- 4. Trypanosome Host–Parasite Interactions in Australia
- 5. Future Research
Chapter Three. The Compatibility Between Biomphalaria glabrata Snails and Schistosoma mansoni: An Increasingly Complex Puzzle
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Genetic Determinism of the Compatibility/Incompatibility of Biomphalaria glabrata and Schistosoma mansoni
- 3. Crosses and Genetic Approaches for Identifying Compatibility/Incompatibility-Linked Loci
- 4. Use of Molecular Comparative Approaches on Compatible and Incompatible Strains of Biomphalaria glabrata to Identify Candidate Genes
- 5. Use of Molecular Comparative Approaches on Strains of Schistosoma mansoni and the Discovery of Schistosoma mansoni Polymorphic Mucins
- 6. Other Putative Effector and/or Antieffector Systems Could Play Roles in Compatibility
- 7. The Compatibility Polymorphism Can Be Explained by a Combination of Matching Phenotype Status and Virulence/Resistance Processes
- 8. A Snail's History of Interaction With a Schistosome Can Influence a Subsequent Infection
- 9. Epigenetics Appear to Make the System Even More Complex
- 10. Conclusion
Chapter Four. Targeting the Parasite to Suppress Malaria Transmission
- 1. Background
- 2. The Parasite Life Cycle
- 3. Important Lessons Learnt From Previous Control Efforts
- 4. Transmission-Blocking Antiparasitic Drugs
- 5. Transmission-Blocking Antiparasitic Vaccines
- 6. Genetically Modified Mosquitoes
- 7. Paratransgenic Delivery Systems
- 8. How Do We Analyse the Impact of Transmission Blocking Interventions?
Chapter Five. The Role of Spatial Statistics in the Control and Elimination of Neglected Tropical Diseases in Sub-Saharan Africa: A Focus on Human African Trypanosomiasis, Schistosomiasis and Lymphatic Filariasis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Overview of Neglected Tropical Diseases
- 3. Statistical Methods for Disease Risk Mapping
- 4. Common Issues in Spatial Analysis
- 5. Sources of Spatially Referenced Data
- 6. Conclusions
Chapter Six. Is Predominant Clonal Evolution a Common Evolutionary Adaptation to Parasitism in Pathogenic Parasitic Protozoa, Fungi, Bacteria, and Viruses?
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Model of Predominant Clonal Evolution and Its Last Developments
- 3. Evidence for Predominant Clonal Evolution Features in Various Kinds of Micropathogens
- 4. The ‘Starving Sex’ Hypothesis
- 5. A debate in the debate: unisex/selfing/inbreeding versus ‘strict’ clonality
- 6. How can clones survive without recombination?
- 7. Meiosis genes and experimental evolution: what do they tell us about predominant clonal evolution?
- 8. Is predominant clonal evolution an ancestral or convergent character?
- 9. Can predominant clonal evolution features be explained by natural selection? In-built mechanisms favouring clonality
- 10. Identical multilocus genotypes are a relative notion: implications for the semiclonal/epidemic clonality model
- 11. Genomics and the predominant clonal evolution model
- 12. Relevance of the predominant clonal evolution model for taxonomy and applied research
- 13. Conclusion
Description
Advances in Parasitology presents the latest developments in the field of parasitology. It covers topics such as Chagas Disease Diagnostic Applications, The Role of Spatial Statistics in the Control and Elimination of Neglected Tropical Diseases in Sub-Saharan Africa, and Host–Parasite Relationships and Life Histories of Trypanosomes in Australia. Specific chapters delve into targeting parasites to suppress malaria transmission and a focus on neglected tropical diseases, such as Trypanosomiasis, Schistosomiasis and Lymphatic Filariasis. This series includes medical studies of parasites of major influence, such as Plasmodium falciparum and trypanosomes, as well as reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy and life history.
Key Features
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of parasitology
- Includes medical studies of parasites of major influence, such as Plasmodium falciparum and trypanosomes
- Contains contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
- Features reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which help to shape current thinking and applications
Readership
PhD students, professors, scientists, health workers, government officers, and policy makers at various levels
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 22nd March 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128115596
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128115589
About the Serial Editors
David Rollinson Serial Editor
Professor David Rollinson is a Merit Research Scientist at the Natural History Museum in London, where he leads a research team in the Wolfson Wellcome Biomedical Laboratories and directs the WHO Collaborating Centre for schistosomiasis. He has had a long fascination with parasites and the diseases that they cause, this has involved him in many overseas projects especially in Africa. He is on the WHO Expert Advisory Panel of parasitic diseases, the editor of Advances in Parasitology and a former President of the World Federation of Parasitologists. His research group uses a multidisciplinary approach, which combines detailed molecular studies in the laboratory with ongoing collaborative studies in endemic areas of disease, to explore the intriguing world of parasites in order to help control and eliminate parasitic diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Natural History Museum, London, UK
Russell Stothard Serial Editor
Prof. Russell Stothard is Chair in Medical Parasitology at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, UK