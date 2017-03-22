Advances in Parasitology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128115589, 9780128115596

Advances in Parasitology, Volume 97

1st Edition

Serial Editors: David Rollinson Russell Stothard
eBook ISBN: 9780128115596
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128115589
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd March 2017
Page Count: 336
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
160.00
136.00
231.00
196.35
165.00
140.25
248.14
210.92
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
140.00
119.00
165.00
140.25
231.00
196.35
323.59
275.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter One. Chagas Disease Diagnostic Applications: Present Knowledge and Future Steps

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. Trypanosoma cruzi, an ‘all-wheel drive’ parasite
  • 3. Diagnostic Applications for Chagas disease: Present Knowledge
  • 4. Diagnostic Applications for Chagas Disease: Pending Issues
  • 5. Diagnostic Applications for Chagas Disease: The Road Ahead
  • 6. Concluding Remarks

Chapter Two. Host–Parasite Relationships and Life Histories of Trypanosomes in Australia

  • 1. Parasite Diversity and Community Relationships
  • 2. The History of Trypanosomes in Australia
  • 3. Evolutionary Relationships of Australian Trypanosomes
  • 4. Trypanosome Host–Parasite Interactions in Australia
  • 5. Future Research

Chapter Three. The Compatibility Between Biomphalaria glabrata Snails and Schistosoma mansoni: An Increasingly Complex Puzzle

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. The Genetic Determinism of the Compatibility/Incompatibility of Biomphalaria glabrata and Schistosoma mansoni
  • 3. Crosses and Genetic Approaches for Identifying Compatibility/Incompatibility-Linked Loci
  • 4. Use of Molecular Comparative Approaches on Compatible and Incompatible Strains of Biomphalaria glabrata to Identify Candidate Genes
  • 5. Use of Molecular Comparative Approaches on Strains of Schistosoma mansoni and the Discovery of Schistosoma mansoni Polymorphic Mucins
  • 6. Other Putative Effector and/or Antieffector Systems Could Play Roles in Compatibility
  • 7. The Compatibility Polymorphism Can Be Explained by a Combination of Matching Phenotype Status and Virulence/Resistance Processes
  • 8. A Snail's History of Interaction With a Schistosome Can Influence a Subsequent Infection
  • 9. Epigenetics Appear to Make the System Even More Complex
  • 10. Conclusion

Chapter Four. Targeting the Parasite to Suppress Malaria Transmission

  • 1. Background
  • 2. The Parasite Life Cycle
  • 3. Important Lessons Learnt From Previous Control Efforts
  • 4. Transmission-Blocking Antiparasitic Drugs
  • 5. Transmission-Blocking Antiparasitic Vaccines
  • 6. Genetically Modified Mosquitoes
  • 7. Paratransgenic Delivery Systems
  • 8. How Do We Analyse the Impact of Transmission Blocking Interventions?

Chapter Five. The Role of Spatial Statistics in the Control and Elimination of Neglected Tropical Diseases in Sub-Saharan Africa: A Focus on Human African Trypanosomiasis, Schistosomiasis and Lymphatic Filariasis

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. Overview of Neglected Tropical Diseases
  • 3. Statistical Methods for Disease Risk Mapping
  • 4. Common Issues in Spatial Analysis
  • 5. Sources of Spatially Referenced Data
  • 6. Conclusions

Chapter Six. Is Predominant Clonal Evolution a Common Evolutionary Adaptation to Parasitism in Pathogenic Parasitic Protozoa, Fungi, Bacteria, and Viruses?

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. The Model of Predominant Clonal Evolution and Its Last Developments
  • 3. Evidence for Predominant Clonal Evolution Features in Various Kinds of Micropathogens
  • 4. The ‘Starving Sex’ Hypothesis
  • 5. A debate in the debate: unisex/selfing/inbreeding versus ‘strict’ clonality
  • 6. How can clones survive without recombination?
  • 7. Meiosis genes and experimental evolution: what do they tell us about predominant clonal evolution?
  • 8. Is predominant clonal evolution an ancestral or convergent character?
  • 9. Can predominant clonal evolution features be explained by natural selection? In-built mechanisms favouring clonality
  • 10. Identical multilocus genotypes are a relative notion: implications for the semiclonal/epidemic clonality model
  • 11. Genomics and the predominant clonal evolution model
  • 12. Relevance of the predominant clonal evolution model for taxonomy and applied research
  • 13. Conclusion

Description

Advances in Parasitology presents the latest developments in the field of parasitology. It covers topics such as Chagas Disease Diagnostic Applications, The Role of Spatial Statistics in the Control and Elimination of Neglected Tropical Diseases in Sub-Saharan Africa, and Host–Parasite Relationships and Life Histories of Trypanosomes in Australia. Specific chapters delve into targeting parasites to suppress malaria transmission and a focus on neglected tropical diseases, such as Trypanosomiasis, Schistosomiasis and Lymphatic Filariasis. This series includes medical studies of parasites of major influence, such as Plasmodium falciparum and trypanosomes, as well as reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy and life history.

Key Features

  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of parasitology
  • Includes medical studies of parasites of major influence, such as Plasmodium falciparum and trypanosomes
  • Contains contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
  • Features reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which help to shape current thinking and applications

Readership

PhD students, professors, scientists, health workers, government officers, and policy makers at various levels

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128115596
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128115589

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

David Rollinson

David Rollinson Serial Editor

Professor David Rollinson is a Merit Research Scientist at the Natural History Museum in London, where he leads a research team in the Wolfson Wellcome Biomedical Laboratories and directs the WHO Collaborating Centre for schistosomiasis. He has had a long fascination with parasites and the diseases that they cause, this has involved him in many overseas projects especially in Africa. He is on the WHO Expert Advisory Panel of parasitic diseases, the editor of Advances in Parasitology and a former President of the World Federation of Parasitologists. His research group uses a multidisciplinary approach, which combines detailed molecular studies in the laboratory with ongoing collaborative studies in endemic areas of disease, to explore the intriguing world of parasites in order to help control and eliminate parasitic diseases.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Natural History Museum, London, UK

Russell Stothard Serial Editor

Prof. Russell Stothard is Chair in Medical Parasitology at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.