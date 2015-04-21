Advances in Parasitology, Volume 88
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Series Editor
- Editorial Board
- Chapter One. Recent Developments in Malaria Vaccinology
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Whole Sporozoite Vaccination
- 3. Subunit Vaccines
- 4. Concluding Remarks
- Competing Interest Statement
- Chapter Two. PfEMP1 – A Parasite Protein Family of Key Importance in Plasmodium falciparum Malaria Immunity and Pathogenesis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Structure of var Genes and PfEMP1 Proteins
- 3. The Function of PfEMP1
- 4. Structural Organization of PfEMP1 at the IE Surface
- 5. Regulation of var Gene Transcription and Switching
- 6. PfEMP1-Mediated Pathogenesis
- 7. PfEMP1-Specific Immune Responses
- 8. PfEMP1 and Vaccination against Malaria
- 9. Conclusions and Future Directions
- Chapter Three. Prospects for Vector-Based Gene Silencing to Explore Immunobiological Features of Schistosoma mansoni
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Immune Responses and Pathological Changes during S. mansoni Infection
- 3. The S. mansoni Egg and Its Antigens
- 4. Major SEA Components Involved in Immunomodulation
- 5. The RNAi Pathway and Machinery
- 6. Previous Applications of RNAi to S. mansoni
- 7. Application of a Lentiviral shRNAmir-Expression System to Explore Knockdown Effects on S. mansoni Egg-Induced Immune Responses and Pathological Changes
- 8. Advantages of Harnessing the miRNA Pathway
- 9. Future Focus on S. mansoni Egg-Induced Immune Responses
- 10. Designing Nonpathogenic Transgenic Schistosomes
- 11. Concluding Remarks
- Glossary
- Chapter Four. Chronobiology of Trematode Cercarial Emergence: from Data Recovery to Epidemiological, Ecological and Evolutionary Implications
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Techniques, Materials, Methods and Statistics
- 3. Synchronization of the Rhythms
- 4. Host–Parasite and Parasite–Parasite Interactions
- 5. Genetic Support
- 6. Epidemiological Applications
- 7. Population Biology
- 8. Evolutionary Biology
- 9. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Five. Strongyloidiasis with Emphasis on Human Infections and Its Different Clinical Forms
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Morphology and Life Cycle of Strongyloides stercoralis
- 3. Epidemiology of Strongyloidiasis
- 4. Immunology of Strongyloidiasis
- 5. Clinical Manifestations
- 6. Diagnosis of Strongyloidiasis
- 7. Treatment
- 8. Genomics and Proteomics
- 9. Development of Vaccines against Strongyloidiasis
- 10. Control of Strongyloidiasis
- 11. Strongyloides fuelleborni
- 12. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Six. A Perspective on Cryptosporidium and Giardia, with an Emphasis on Bovines and Recent Epidemiological Findings
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Historical Perspective and Taxonomy
- 3. Life Cycles
- 4. Transmission
- 5. Epidemiology
- 6. Pathogenesis of Disease and Clinical Manifestation
- 7. Aspects of Treatment, Prevention and Control
- 8. Brief Account of Cryptosporidium and Giardia of Humans
- 9. Cryptosporidium and Giardia of Animals, with an Emphasis on Bovines
- 10. Recent Insights into Cryptosporidium and Giardia of Bovines in Parts of Australasia and Sri Lanka
- 11. Concluding Remarks
- Index
Description
First published in 1963, Advances in Parasitology contains comprehensive and up-to-date reviews in all areas of interest in contemporary parasitology.
Advances in Parasitology includes medical studies of parasites of major influence, such as Plasmodium falciparum and trypanosomes. The series also contains reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which shape current thinking and applications.
The 2013 impact factor is 4.36
Key Features
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
- Contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
Readership
PhD students, professors, scientists, health workers, government officers, and policy makers at various levels.
About the Serial Editors
David Rollinson Serial Editor
Professor David Rollinson is a Merit Research Scientist at the Natural History Museum in London, where he leads a research team in the Wolfson Wellcome Biomedical Laboratories and directs the WHO Collaborating Centre for schistosomiasis. He has had a long fascination with parasites and the diseases that they cause, this has involved him in many overseas projects especially in Africa. He is on the WHO Expert Advisory Panel of parasitic diseases, the editor of Advances in Parasitology and a former President of the World Federation of Parasitologists. His research group uses a multidisciplinary approach, which combines detailed molecular studies in the laboratory with ongoing collaborative studies in endemic areas of disease, to explore the intriguing world of parasites in order to help control and eliminate parasitic diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Natural History Museum, London, UK
Russell Stothard Serial Editor
Prof. Russell Stothard is Chair in Medical Parasitology at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, UK