Advances in Parasitology, Volume 84

Chapter One: Joint Infectious Causation of Human Cancers

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Essential and Exacerbating Causes

3 Joint Essential Causes

4 Essential with Exacerbating Infections

5 Joint Exacerbating Infections

6 Uncertainties in Assignment of Exacerbating and Essential Causation

7 Implications for Cancers of Uncertain Cause

8 Implications for the Control of Cancer

Acknowledgements

Chapter Two: Neurological and Ocular Fascioliasis in Humans

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Fasciola Infection in Humans

3 Neurological Fascioliasis

4 Neurofascioliasis or Intracranial Fascioliasis

5 Fascioliasis with Neurological Implications

6 Ocular Fascioliasis

7 Affection of Related or Close Organs

8 Polymorphisms, Multifocality, Manifestation Changes, and Syndromes

9 Pathogenic and Physiological Mechanisms

10 Diagnosis of Neurological and Ophthalmologic Fascioliasis

11 Neurological and Ophthalmologic Fascioliasis Treatment

12 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgements

Chapter Three: Measuring Changes in Plasmodium falciparum Transmission

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Accuracy, Precision and Costs of Malaria Metrics

3 Scaling Relationships Between Malaria Metrics

4 Discussion

Acknowledgements

Chapter Four: A Review of Molecular Approaches for Investigating Patterns of Coevolution in Marine Host–Parasite Relationships

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Factors That May Confound Elucidation of Coevolutionary Patterns

3 What Types of Markers Resolve Marine Host–Parasite Evolutionary Relationships the Best?

4 What Can Functional Markers Tell Us About Local Adaptations in Host–Parasite Systems?

5 Which Methodologies Reveal Coevolutionary Relationships in Marine Host–Parasites the Best?

6 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgements

Chapter Five: New Insights into Clonality and Panmixia in Plasmodium and Toxoplasma

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Initial Proposals

3 Indispensable Recalls

4 Recent Developments

5 Population Structure of Plasmodium and Toxoplasma in the Light of the PCE Model

6 Passive Clonality (Starving Sex) Versus In-Built Clonality in Plasmodium

7 Are Clonality and Near-Clading in Plasmodium and Toxoplasma Mainly Due to Natural Selection?

8 Are the New Plasmodium “Species” Not Mere Near-Clades?

9 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgements

