Advances in Parasitology, Volume 84
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Memoriam
Chapter One: Joint Infectious Causation of Human Cancers
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Essential and Exacerbating Causes
3 Joint Essential Causes
4 Essential with Exacerbating Infections
5 Joint Exacerbating Infections
6 Uncertainties in Assignment of Exacerbating and Essential Causation
7 Implications for Cancers of Uncertain Cause
8 Implications for the Control of Cancer
Acknowledgements
Chapter Two: Neurological and Ocular Fascioliasis in Humans
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Fasciola Infection in Humans
3 Neurological Fascioliasis
4 Neurofascioliasis or Intracranial Fascioliasis
5 Fascioliasis with Neurological Implications
6 Ocular Fascioliasis
7 Affection of Related or Close Organs
8 Polymorphisms, Multifocality, Manifestation Changes, and Syndromes
9 Pathogenic and Physiological Mechanisms
10 Diagnosis of Neurological and Ophthalmologic Fascioliasis
11 Neurological and Ophthalmologic Fascioliasis Treatment
12 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgements
Chapter Three: Measuring Changes in Plasmodium falciparum Transmission
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Accuracy, Precision and Costs of Malaria Metrics
3 Scaling Relationships Between Malaria Metrics
4 Discussion
Acknowledgements
Chapter Four: A Review of Molecular Approaches for Investigating Patterns of Coevolution in Marine Host–Parasite Relationships
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Factors That May Confound Elucidation of Coevolutionary Patterns
3 What Types of Markers Resolve Marine Host–Parasite Evolutionary Relationships the Best?
4 What Can Functional Markers Tell Us About Local Adaptations in Host–Parasite Systems?
5 Which Methodologies Reveal Coevolutionary Relationships in Marine Host–Parasites the Best?
6 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgements
Chapter Five: New Insights into Clonality and Panmixia in Plasmodium and Toxoplasma
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Initial Proposals
3 Indispensable Recalls
4 Recent Developments
5 Population Structure of Plasmodium and Toxoplasma in the Light of the PCE Model
6 Passive Clonality (Starving Sex) Versus In-Built Clonality in Plasmodium
7 Are Clonality and Near-Clading in Plasmodium and Toxoplasma Mainly Due to Natural Selection?
8 Are the New Plasmodium “Species” Not Mere Near-Clades?
9 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgements
Index
Contents of Volumes in This Series
Description
First published in 1963, Advances in Parasitology contains comprehensive and up-to-date reviews in all areas of interest in contemporary parasitology.
Advances in Parasitology includes medical studies on parasites of major influence, such as Plasmodium falciparum and trypanosomes. The series also contains reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which shape current thinking and applications.
Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics, including control of human parasitic diseases and global mapping of infectious diseases. The 2012 impact factor is 3.778.
Key Features
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
- Contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
Readership
Students, research scientists, teachers, clinicians both veterinary and medical, control programme managers, fund managers and policy makers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 30th January 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128005873
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128000991
Reviews
"One is struck by the quality and scholarship of the various chapters and the obviously efficient editing." --Parasitology
"The policy of the editors of Advances in Parasitology to include reviews from any aspect of parasitology and the high standard of individual papers have resulted in this series of volumes becoming an indispensable source for students, teachers, and research workers." --Annals of Tropical Medicine and Parasitology
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
David Rollinson Serial Editor
Professor David Rollinson is a Merit Research Scientist at the Natural History Museum in London, where he leads a research team in the Wolfson Wellcome Biomedical Laboratories and directs the WHO Collaborating Centre for schistosomiasis. He has had a long fascination with parasites and the diseases that they cause, this has involved him in many overseas projects especially in Africa. He is on the WHO Expert Advisory Panel of parasitic diseases, the editor of Advances in Parasitology and a former President of the World Federation of Parasitologists. His research group uses a multidisciplinary approach, which combines detailed molecular studies in the laboratory with ongoing collaborative studies in endemic areas of disease, to explore the intriguing world of parasites in order to help control and eliminate parasitic diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Natural History Museum, London, UK