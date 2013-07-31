Advances in Parasitology, Volume 83
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One. Iron–Sulphur Clusters, Their Biosynthesis, and Biological Functions in Protozoan Parasites
1 Introduction
2 Variation and Features of Fe–S Clusters
3 General Biological and Physiological Roles of Fe–S Proteins in Prokaryotes and Eukaryotes
4 General Source of Iron and Sulphur for Fe–S Cluster Biosynthesis
5 Four Systems for Fe–S Cluster Biogenesis in Prokaryotes and Eukaryotes
6 Genetic Disorders by a Defect of Fe–S Cluster Biogenesis
7 Outline of Conservation, Unique Distribution, and Diversity of Fe–S Cluster Biogenesis Machineries in Protozoan Parasites
8 Fe–S Cluster Biogenesis in Protozoan Parasites
9 Regulation of Fe–S Protein Biosynthesis under Stress Conditions
10 Unsolved Questions and Future Perspectives
Chapter Two. A Selective Review of Advances in Coccidiosis Research
1 Introduction
2 Taxonomy and Systematics
3 Genetics
4 The ‘Omics’ Technologies
5 Transfection
6 Oocyst Biogenesis
7 Host Cell Invasion
8 Immunobiology
9 Diagnosis and Identification
10 Control
11 Conclusions
Chapter Three. The Distribution and Bionomics of Anopheles Malaria Vector Mosquitoes in Indonesia
1 Introduction
2 Assembling a National Database of Anopheles Mosquitoes Susceptible to Plasmodium spp. Infections, Host Preference, Bionomics and Insecticide Susceptibility in Indonesia
3 Infectivity of Anopheles Mosquitoes to Plasmodium in Indonesia
4 The Distribution of Anopheles Malaria Vectors in Indonesia
5 Malaria Vectors in Indonesia: Plasmodium spp. Infections, Host Preferences, Larval and Adult Bionomics and Insecticide Susceptibility
6 Anopheles Susceptibility to Insecticides
7 Outlook for Indonesian Challenges to Malaria Vector Control
8 Conclusions
Chapter Four. Next-Generation Molecular-Diagnostic Tools for Gastrointestinal Nematodes of Livestock, with an Emphasis on Small Ruminants: A Turning Point?
1 Introduction
2 Economic Impact of Parasitic Diseases of Livestock
3 Strongylid Nematodes of Ruminant Livestock
4 Some General Aspects of the Epidemiology of Gastrointestinal Nematodes of Livestock
5 The Control of Gastrointestinal Nematodes and Anthelmintic Resistance (AR)
6 Traditional Methods for the Diagnosis of Strongylid Nematode Infections and Their Limitations
7 DNA-Based Methods for Specific Diagnosis of Strongylid Nematodes Infections in Livestock: Sample Preparation, Markers and Developments
8 Conventional PCR-Based Tools for the Identification of Species of Strongylid Nematodes and Diagnosis of Infections
9 Real-Time PCR Coupled to High-Resolution Melting Analysis as a Diagnostic Tool
10 A Robotic, Multiplexed-Tandem PCR Assay for the Diagnosis of Gastrointestinal Strongylid Nematode Infections of Sheep
11 Concluding Remarks: Replacing Traditional with Molecular-Diagnostic Tools
Index
Contents of Volumes in This Series
Description
First published in 1963, Advances in Parasitology contains comprehensive and up-to-date reviews in all areas of interest in contemporary parasitology.
Advances in Parasitology includes medical studies on parasites of major influence, such as Plasmodium falciparum and trypanosomes. The series also contains reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which shape current thinking and applications.
Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics, including control of human parasitic diseases and global mapping of infectious diseases. The 2011 impact factor is 4.39.
David Rollinson Serial Editor
Professor David Rollinson is a Merit Research Scientist at the Natural History Museum in London, where he leads a research team in the Wolfson Wellcome Biomedical Laboratories and directs the WHO Collaborating Centre for schistosomiasis. He has had a long fascination with parasites and the diseases that they cause, this has involved him in many overseas projects especially in Africa. He is on the WHO Expert Advisory Panel of parasitic diseases, the editor of Advances in Parasitology and a former President of the World Federation of Parasitologists. His research group uses a multidisciplinary approach, which combines detailed molecular studies in the laboratory with ongoing collaborative studies in endemic areas of disease, to explore the intriguing world of parasites in order to help control and eliminate parasitic diseases.
The Natural History Museum, London, UK