Advances in Parasitology - 1st Edition

Advances in Parasitology, Volume 74

1st Edition

Serial Editors: David Rollinson S.I. Hay
eBook ISBN: 9780123858986
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123858979
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th February 2011
Page Count: 326
Table of Contents

1. The many roads to parasitism: a tale of convergence
Robert Poulin
2. Malaria distribution, prevalence, drug resistance and control in Indonesia
Iqbal RF Elyazar, Simon I Hay, John K Baird
3. Cytogenetics and Chromosomes of Tapeworms (Platyhelminthes, Cestoda)
Marta Špakulová, Martina Orosová, John S. Mackiewicz
4. Soil-transmitted helminths of humans in Southeast Asia – towards integrated control
Aaron R. Jex,* Yvonne A. L. Lim, Jeffrey Bethony, Peter J. Hotez, Neil D. Young and Robin B. Gasser
5. The applications of model-based geostatistics in helminth epidemiology and control
Ricardo J. Soares Magalhães, Archie C.A. Clements, Anand P. Patil, Peter W. Gething & Simon Brooker

Description

First published in 1963, Advances in Parasitology contains comprehensive and up-to-date reviews in all areas of interest in contemporary parasitology.

Advances in Parasitology includes medical studies on parasites of major influence, such as Plasmodium falciparum and trypanosomes. The series also contains reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which shape current thinking and applications.

Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics, including control of human parasitic diseases and global mapping of infectious diseases. The 2009 impact factor is 6.231.

Key Features

  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
  • Contributions from leading authorities and industry experts

Readership

Researchers in parasitology, tropical medicine and entomology

Details

No. of pages:
326
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123858986
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123858979

Reviews

"One is struck by the quality and scholarship of the various chapters and the obviously efficient editing."--PARASITOLOGY

"The policy of the editors of Advances in Parasitology to include reviews from any aspect of parasitology and the high standard of individual papers have resulted in this series of volumes becoming an indispensable source for students, teachers, and research workers."--ANNALS OF TROPICAL MEDICINE AND PARASITOLOGY

About the Serial Editors

David Rollinson

David Rollinson Serial Editor

Professor David Rollinson is a Merit Research Scientist at the Natural History Museum in London, where he leads a research team in the Wolfson Wellcome Biomedical Laboratories and directs the WHO Collaborating Centre for schistosomiasis. He has had a long fascination with parasites and the diseases that they cause, this has involved him in many overseas projects especially in Africa. He is on the WHO Expert Advisory Panel of parasitic diseases, the editor of Advances in Parasitology and a former President of the World Federation of Parasitologists. His research group uses a multidisciplinary approach, which combines detailed molecular studies in the laboratory with ongoing collaborative studies in endemic areas of disease, to explore the intriguing world of parasites in order to help control and eliminate parasitic diseases.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Natural History Museum, London, UK

S.I. Hay Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Epidemiology, Spatial Epidemiology and Ecology Group, Department of Zoology, University of Oxford, South Parks Road, Oxford, OX1 3PS, U.K.

