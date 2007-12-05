Advances in Parasitology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123741660, 9780080556826

Advances in Parasitology, Volume 65

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Ralph Muller David Rollinson S.I. Hay
eBook ISBN: 9780080556826
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123741660
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th December 2007
Page Count: 372
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
229.94
195.45
160.00
136.00
260.00
221.00
200.00
170.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
250.00
212.50
209.00
177.65
190.00
161.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

ABO Blood Group Phenotypes and Plasmodium Falciparum Malaria: Unlocking a Pivotal Mechanism Structure and Content of the Entamoeba histolytica Genome Epidemiological Modelling for Monitoring and Evaluating Lymphatic Filariasis Control The Role of Helminth Infections in Carcinogenesis A Review of the Biology of the Parasitic Copepod Lernaeocera branchialis (L. 1767) (Copepoda: Penellidae)

Description

First published in 1963, Advances in Parasitology contains comprehensive and up-to-date reviews in all areas of interest in contemporary parasitology.

Advances in Parasitology includes medical studies on parasites of major influence, such as Plasmodium falciparum and Trypanosomes. The series also contains reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which shape current thinking and applications.

Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics including Remote Sensing and Geographical Information Systems in Epidemiology and The Evolution of Parasitism – a phylogenetic persepective.

Readership

Researchers in parasitology, tropical medicine, entomology, zoology, and veterinary science

Details

No. of pages:
372
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080556826
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123741660

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Ralph Muller Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, U.K.

David Rollinson

David Rollinson Serial Editor

Professor David Rollinson is a Merit Research Scientist at the Natural History Museum in London, where he leads a research team in the Wolfson Wellcome Biomedical Laboratories and directs the WHO Collaborating Centre for schistosomiasis. He has had a long fascination with parasites and the diseases that they cause, this has involved him in many overseas projects especially in Africa. He is on the WHO Expert Advisory Panel of parasitic diseases, the editor of Advances in Parasitology and a former President of the World Federation of Parasitologists. His research group uses a multidisciplinary approach, which combines detailed molecular studies in the laboratory with ongoing collaborative studies in endemic areas of disease, to explore the intriguing world of parasites in order to help control and eliminate parasitic diseases.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Natural History Museum, London, UK

S.I. Hay Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Epidemiology, Spatial Epidemiology and Ecology Group, Department of Zoology, University of Oxford, South Parks Road, Oxford, OX1 3PS, U.K.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.