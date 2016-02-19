Advances in Parasitology, Volume 19
1st Edition
Serial Editors: W.H.R. Lumsden R. Muller J.R. Baker
eBook ISBN: 9780080580654
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th November 1981
Page Count: 224
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 17th November 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080580654
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
W.H.R. Lumsden Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Dundee Animal Services Unit, Ninewells Hospital and Medical School, Dundee, Scotland
R. Muller Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Commonwealth Institute of Helminthology St. Albans, England
J.R. Baker Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
NERC Culture Centre of Algae and Protozoa, Institute of Terrestrial Ecology, Cambridge, England
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.