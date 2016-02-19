Advances in Parasitology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120317172, 9780080580630

Advances in Parasitology, Volume 17

1st Edition

Serial Editors: W.H.R. Lumsden R. Muller J.R. Baker
eBook ISBN: 9780080580630
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th December 1979
Page Count: 414
Details

No. of pages:
414
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080580630

About the Serial Editors

W.H.R. Lumsden Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

R. Muller Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

J.R. Baker Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

MRC Biochemical Parasitology Unit, Molten0 Institute, University of Cambridge

