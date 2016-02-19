Advances in Parasitology, Volume 17
1st Edition
Serial Editors: W.H.R. Lumsden R. Muller J.R. Baker
eBook ISBN: 9780080580630
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th December 1979
Page Count: 414
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 18th December 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080580630
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
W.H.R. Lumsden Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine
R. Muller Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine
J.R. Baker Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
MRC Biochemical Parasitology Unit, Molten0 Institute, University of Cambridge
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.