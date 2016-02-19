Advances in Parasitology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120317110, 9780080580579

Advances in Parasitology, Volume 11

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Ben Dawes
eBook ISBN: 9780080580579
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th December 1973
Page Count: 776
No. of pages:
776
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080580579

About the Serial Editors

Ben Dawes Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Zoology, King's College, University of London, England

