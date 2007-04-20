Advances in Parasitology, Volume 64

Advances in Parasitology includes medical studies on parasites of major influence, such as Plasmodium falciparum and Trypanosomes. The series also contains reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which shape current thinking and applications.

Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics including “Remote Sensing and Geographical Information Systems in Epidemiology” and “The Evolution of Parasitism – a phylogenetic persepective”.

With an impact factor of 3.9 the series ranks second in the ISI Parasitology subject category.