Advances in Parasitology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120317639, 9780080465395

Advances in Parasitology, Volume 63

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: John Baker Ralph Muller David Rollinson
eBook ISBN: 9780080465395
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120317639
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th October 2006
Page Count: 474
Description

First published in 1963, Advances in Parasitology contains comprehensive and up-to-date reviews in all areas of interest in contemporary parasitology.

Advances in Parasitology includes medical studies on parasites of major influence, such as Plasmodium falciparum and Trypanosomes. The series also contains reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which shape current thinking and applications.

Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics including “Remote Sensing and Geographical Information Systems in Epidemiology” and “The Evolution of Parasitism – a phylogenetic persepective”.

With an impact factor of 3.9 the series ranks second in the ISI Parasitology subject category.

Readership

Researchers in parasitology, tropical medicine, entomology, zoology, and veterinary science

Details

No. of pages:
474
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080465395
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120317639

About the Serial Volume Editors

John Baker Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, London, U.K.

Ralph Muller Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, U.K.

David Rollinson

David Rollinson Serial Volume Editor

Professor David Rollinson is a Merit Research Scientist at the Natural History Museum in London, where he leads a research team in the Wolfson Wellcome Biomedical Laboratories and directs the WHO Collaborating Centre for schistosomiasis. He has had a long fascination with parasites and the diseases that they cause, this has involved him in many overseas projects especially in Africa. He is on the WHO Expert Advisory Panel of parasitic diseases, the editor of Advances in Parasitology and a former President of the World Federation of Parasitologists. His research group uses a multidisciplinary approach, which combines detailed molecular studies in the laboratory with ongoing collaborative studies in endemic areas of disease, to explore the intriguing world of parasites in order to help control and eliminate parasitic diseases.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Natural History Museum, London, UK

